Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ab Dynamics PLC    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dynamics : announces the opening of a Japanese office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

AB Dynamics is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Japan, one of the major markets for its automotive testing products. A Japanese company, AB Dynamics GK, has been established with its headquarters in Yokohama.

Koichiro Munemura has been appointed as Managing Director of AB Dynamics GK, having previously served as director and country head of Magneti Marelli in Japan. From 22nd August 2019, AB Dynamics GK will take on full and exclusive responsibility for future sales of AB Dynamics' products in Japan and will also provide first-line after-sales and support services to the Japanese customer base, utilising existing AB Dynamics employees already based in Japan.

AB Dynamics CEO James Routh explained 'Japan is one of the automotive powerhouses and is home to some of the world's leading OEMs and Tier 1s. We are continuing our strategy of locating regional offices within our key markets, and this will allow us to develop closer relationships with our key customers in Japan. I am delighted to welcome Koichiro Munemura to AB Dynamics and I look forward to working with him.'

Koichiro Munemura added 'AB Dynamics is a world-leader in automotive testing, and our existing customer base in Japan are strong supporters of AB Dynamics products and technology. I am excited by this opportunity to serve our existing customers and develop new opportunities for the company in Japan.'

Contact details for AB Dynamics GK:

Managing director: Koichiro Munemura

Address: 3‐30‐1 Soubudai, Zama-shi, Kanagawa 252-0011

Telephone: +81 90‐7830‐2727

New office address from 17th September 2019:

Shinyokohama Takeo building 606, 2-2-3, Shinyokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama, 222‐0033

Email: Koichiro.Munemura@abdynamics.com

Website: https://www.abdynamics.com/ja/

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 17:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AB DYNAMICS PLC
01:40pDYNAMICS : announces the opening of a Japanese office
PU
08/02DYNAMICS : Electrified powertrains are driving the demand for specialist NVH tes..
PU
07/15DYNAMICS : 15/07/2019 Option Exercise
PU
07/10DYNAMICS : Alfa Romeo Racing acquires aVDS DiL simulator
PU
07/04DYNAMICS : Acquisition of simulation software specialist rFpro
PU
06/28DYNAMICS : 28/06/2019 Acquisition announcement
PU
06/14DYNAMICS : Advanced Track Testing, Rothenburg Event - Monday 1st July
PU
06/11DYNAMICS : helps to set the framework for autonomous vehicle testing and standar..
PU
06/06DYNAMICS : 06/06/2019 Results of Oversubscribed Open Offer
PU
05/29CASE STUDY : Giving Autonomous Cars a driving test in China
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 53,5 M
EBIT 2019 12,5 M
Net income 2019 11,1 M
Finance 2019 44,7 M
Yield 2019 0,16%
P/E ratio 2019 48,3x
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
EV / Sales2019 9,79x
EV / Sales2020 7,55x
Capitalization 569 M
Chart AB DYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ab Dynamics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB DYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 852,50  GBp
Last Close Price 2 560,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Best Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew James Hubbard Chief Operating Officer
Robert Andrew Leonard Hart Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC84.17%691
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 076
FRENI BREMBO SPA-2.36%3 162
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-31.37%2 463
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-14.22%1 788
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-27.38%1 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group