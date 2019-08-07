Dynamics : announces the opening of a Japanese office

AB Dynamics is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Japan, one of the major markets for its automotive testing products. A Japanese company, AB Dynamics GK, has been established with its headquarters in Yokohama.

Koichiro Munemura has been appointed as Managing Director of AB Dynamics GK, having previously served as director and country head of Magneti Marelli in Japan. From 22nd August 2019, AB Dynamics GK will take on full and exclusive responsibility for future sales of AB Dynamics' products in Japan and will also provide first-line after-sales and support services to the Japanese customer base, utilising existing AB Dynamics employees already based in Japan.

AB Dynamics CEO James Routh explained 'Japan is one of the automotive powerhouses and is home to some of the world's leading OEMs and Tier 1s. We are continuing our strategy of locating regional offices within our key markets, and this will allow us to develop closer relationships with our key customers in Japan. I am delighted to welcome Koichiro Munemura to AB Dynamics and I look forward to working with him.'

Koichiro Munemura added 'AB Dynamics is a world-leader in automotive testing, and our existing customer base in Japan are strong supporters of AB Dynamics products and technology. I am excited by this opportunity to serve our existing customers and develop new opportunities for the company in Japan.'

Contact details for AB Dynamics GK:

Managing director: Koichiro Munemura

Address: 3‐30‐1 Soubudai, Zama-shi, Kanagawa 252-0011

Telephone: +81 90‐7830‐2727

New office address from 17th September 2019:

Shinyokohama Takeo building 606, 2-2-3, Shinyokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama, 222‐0033

Email: Koichiro.Munemura@abdynamics.com

Website: https://www.abdynamics.com/ja/