Dynamics opensof : AB Dynamics opens USA office

AB Dynamics has opened an office in the city of Wixom near Detroit, Michigan, USA - a region at the centre of the US automotive industry where the biggest three manufacturers are headquartered.

The opening of this new office follows the recent acquisition of DRI and will enable AB Dynamics to support the growing installed base and provide ongoing products and services to existing and new customers including automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle developers and testing service providers.

AB Dynamics Inc will be managed by Phillip DeBerry who has 30 years' experience in the industry where he undertook sales, training, technical support and consulting in the areas of ADAS and autonomous vehicle testing with OEM's, Tier 1 suppliers and racing teams. Phil is joined by Michael McPike in the role of Sales and Support Manager; Mike has over 15 years' experience in vehicle dynamics and durability testing at Corrsys-Datron and Kistler Group. Phil will continue to build the team to ensure AB Dynamics Inc has sufficient capability and capacity to support the expected growth.

Phil DeBerry said: 'On the back of the increasing demand for high-quality automotive test and verification equipment in the US we're delighted to open an office in the Midwestern USA and are well placed to support future growth in this important market.'