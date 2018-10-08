Dynamics : to exhibit at Automotive Testing Expo North America

AB Dynamics will be exhibiting at the Automotive Testing Expo on October 23-25 in Novi, Michigan.
The exhibition showcases new testing technologies and we will be featuring our latest products including the advanced Vehicle Driving Simulator (aVDS) and LaunchPad.
With a high-performance motion platform and world class content, the aVDS delivers a class leading 6DoF dynamic performance, with up to 60Hz frequency response for a more tightly integrated driver in the loop experience.
LaunchPad is the newest addition to our range of ADAS targets and enables more varied and realistic interactions between test vehicles and a wide selection of typical VRU targets including a moped target, which will be on display at the show.
