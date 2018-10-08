Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ab Dynamics PLC    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC (ABDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/08 12:22:31 pm
1396 GBp   -3.72%
12:28pDYNAMICS : to exhibit at Automotive Testing Expo North America
PU
10/04DYNAMICS : 04/10/2018 Trading Update
PU
09/27DYNAMICS : 27/09/18 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dynamics : to exhibit at Automotive Testing Expo North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

AB Dynamics will be exhibiting at the Automotive Testing Expo on October 23-25 in Novi, Michigan.

The exhibition showcases new testing technologies and we will be featuring our latest products including the advanced Vehicle Driving Simulator (aVDS) and LaunchPad.

With a high-performance motion platform and world class content, the aVDS delivers a class leading 6DoF dynamic performance, with up to 60Hz frequency response for a more tightly integrated driver in the loop experience.

LaunchPad is the newest addition to our range of ADAS targets and enables more varied and realistic interactions between test vehicles and a wide selection of typical VRU targets including a moped target, which will be on display at the show.

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AB DYNAMICS PLC
12:28pDYNAMICS : to exhibit at Automotive Testing Expo North America
PU
10/04DYNAMICS : 04/10/2018 Trading Update
PU
09/27DYNAMICS : 27/09/18 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
09/04DYNAMICS : 04/09/2018 Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
08/23DYNAMICS : Develop Automated Testing for Autonomous Vehicles
AQ
08/21DYNAMICS : European engineer exchange transfers knowledge and enhances productiv..
PU
08/16DYNAMICS : 16/08/2018 Announcement
PU
08/09DYNAMICS : New Flex-0 video showing direct control of vehicles without actuators
PU
07/24DYNAMICS : release RC software version 8.9
PU
07/09DYNAMICS : to participate in Moshon Day on Wednesday 11th July
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 33,4 M
EBIT 2018 7,90 M
Net income 2018 7,00 M
Finance 2018 12,3 M
Yield 2018 0,25%
P/E ratio 2018 45,02
P/E ratio 2019 35,46
EV / Sales 2018 8,11x
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
Capitalization 283 M
Chart AB DYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ab Dynamics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB DYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Best Executive Chairman
Matthew James Hubbard Chief Operating Officer
Robert Andrew Leonard Hart Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC43.92%363
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%6 047
FRENI BREMBO SPA-11.92%4 294
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-37.04%3 747
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-8.59%2 466
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 979
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.