Dynamics : wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Anthony Best

AB Dynamics has won Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Anthony Best at the 2019 AIM Awards.

AIM is one of the most important platforms to help growing companies raise the capital they need for expansion and the awards identify the stars of the last twelve months across ten categories.

Anthony Best, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of AB Dynamics said: 'I'm honoured to win this prestigious award and I accept it on behalf of the whole team who all contribute to the success of the company.'