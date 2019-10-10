Log in
AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
Dynamics : wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Anthony Best

10/10/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

AB Dynamics has won Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Anthony Best at the 2019 AIM Awards.

AIM is one of the most important platforms to help growing companies raise the capital they need for expansion and the awards identify the stars of the last twelve months across ten categories.

Anthony Best, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of AB Dynamics said: 'I'm honoured to win this prestigious award and I accept it on behalf of the whole team who all contribute to the success of the company.'

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 22:35:01 UTC
