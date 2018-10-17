Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ab Dynamics PLC    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC (ABDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dynamics : wins Global Achievement Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

AB Dynamics, a supplier of innovative, high quality test equipment to the global automotive industry has won the Global Achievement Award at the 2018 AIM Awards.

AIM is one of the most important platforms to help smaller and growing companies raise the capital they need for expansion. The Global Achievement Award, sponsored by leading securities firm Cenkos, is presented to a UK-based AIM company that can demonstrate exceptional achievement on the world stage, including a major overseas acquisition, contract win, joint venture, distribution agreement or opening up of overseas territories. AB Dynamics were up against Blue Prism Group, Fevertree Drinks, and First Derivatives.

AB Dynamics is a trusted supplier of automotive test systems globally across a wide range of applications, from validation and durability to the development of advanced technologies for active safety and autonomous driving. Their test and development solutions are used by the 25 largest vehicle manufacturers worldwide, Euro NCAP and government agencies such as NHTSA. The company became a publicly listed company on AIM in May 2013.

Anthony Best, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of AB Dynamics said: 'We're delighted to win this prestigious award, it's a great reflection of the accomplishments from our hard-working team. Congratulations to the whole company.'

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AB DYNAMICS PLC
12:48pDYNAMICS : wins Global Achievement Award
PU
10/08DYNAMICS : release Python User Scripting option for driving robots and ADAS plat..
PU
10/08DYNAMICS : to exhibit at Automotive Testing Expo North America
PU
10/04DYNAMICS : 04/10/2018 Trading Update
PU
09/27DYNAMICS : 27/09/18 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
09/04DYNAMICS : 04/09/2018 Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
08/21DYNAMICS : European engineer exchange transfers knowledge and enhances productiv..
PU
08/16DYNAMICS : 16/08/2018 Announcement
PU
08/09DYNAMICS : New Flex-0 video showing direct control of vehicles without actuators
PU
07/24DYNAMICS : release RC software version 8.9
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 34,3 M
EBIT 2018 8,16 M
Net income 2018 7,00 M
Finance 2018 12,3 M
Yield 2018 0,27%
P/E ratio 2018 42,22
P/E ratio 2019 33,26
EV / Sales 2018 7,42x
EV / Sales 2019 5,78x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart AB DYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ab Dynamics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB DYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Best Executive Chairman
Matthew James Hubbard Chief Operating Officer
Robert Andrew Leonard Hart Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC35.48%351
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 549
FRENI BREMBO SPA-25.30%3 647
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-44.33%3 230
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-14.00%2 336
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.