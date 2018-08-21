AB International Group Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

NEVADA and HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp., (OTCQB: ABQQ) a US based technology and IP investment firm, today announced the appointment of Alexander Holtermann as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Chiyuan Deng will serve as President and Chairman of AB International Group Corp.

Mr. Holtermann has worked in financial markets in Europe, Asia and North America for over twenty years representing both private and public companies. Mr. Holtermann began his career as a Public Relations professional at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prior to establishing his own private Public Relations and Investor Relations firm in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, focusing primarily on the introduction of junior and senior North American and international public companies to the German-speaking media and investors. One of his many trademark creations is the "Bull & Bear.tv" show, which has hosted many CEOs presenting public companies primarily to the growing German-speaking investment community. After which, he created and founded iCrowdU Inc., a CrowdFunding platform with its own cryptocurrency, the CrowdToken, which is intended to be fully blockchain-based. In his capacity as an international fundraising specialist, Mr. Holtermann has raised tens of millions of US dollars for client companies to help with their growth and expansion plans. He has sat on the boards of numerous public companies and has been serving as Honorary Consul of Belize since 1999.

“I am very excited to lead the team at AB International Group Corp. I see great potential for the business and was particularly impressed with the young, experienced and eager team that has been assembled. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and growing AB International Group Corp. over the coming years,” stated CEO, Alexander Holtermann.

“We are pleased that Alex Holtermann has accepted the position of CEO at AB International Group. He was our number one choice for the role of CEO and the perfect person to lead the Company forward. His experience both in Asian and North American markets, as well as his international connections, will be essential ingredient in the future growth of AB International Group Corp,” stated Chiyuan Deng, President and Chairman of AB International Group Corp.

ABOUT: AB International Group Corp. and iCrowdU

AB International Group Corp. is a US based technology and IP investment firm. To date, AB International Group Corp. has grown its portfolio of assets, including smartphone video mixed patent in China, a majority stake in iCrowdU Inc., a global startup, strategic partnership with Aura Blocks, an Asian based blockchain technology team, all IP and assets of KryptoKiosk in Australia, as well as the purchase and deployment of crypto currency ATMs in Hong Kong.

iCrowdU Inc. is a 2.5-year-old, US based CrowdFunding and e-commerce startup with its own blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, the CrowdToken. iCrowdU Inc. has three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the European Union, Hong Kong and The People’s Republic of China. iCrowdU Inc. and the CrowdToken have more than 21,000 registered users in 150 countries. Being positioned globally, iCrowdU Inc. will allow companies of all sizes to be active in international markets and gain funding via the crowd.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.



CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:



Chris Farmelo, TraDigitalIR



+1 212-389-9782 Ext. 103



MEDIA:



Sean Leous, TraDigitalIR



+1 917 715 3765

