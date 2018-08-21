Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Ab International Group Corp    

AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AB International Group Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEVADA and HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp., (OTCQB: ABQQ) a US based technology and IP investment firm, today announced the appointment of Alexander Holtermann as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Chiyuan Deng will serve as President and Chairman of AB International Group Corp.

Mr. Holtermann has worked in financial markets in Europe, Asia and North America for over twenty years representing both private and public companies. Mr. Holtermann began his career as a Public Relations professional at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prior to establishing his own private Public Relations and Investor Relations firm in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, focusing primarily on the introduction of junior and senior North American and international public companies to the German-speaking media and investors. One of his many trademark creations is the "Bull & Bear.tv" show, which has hosted many CEOs presenting public companies primarily to the growing German-speaking investment community. After which, he created and founded iCrowdU Inc., a CrowdFunding platform with its own cryptocurrency, the CrowdToken, which is intended to be fully blockchain-based. In his capacity as an international fundraising specialist, Mr. Holtermann has raised tens of millions of US dollars for client companies to help with their growth and expansion plans. He has sat on the boards of numerous public companies and has been serving as Honorary Consul of Belize since 1999.

“I am very excited to lead the team at AB International Group Corp. I see great potential for the business and was particularly impressed with the young, experienced and eager team that has been assembled. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and growing AB International Group Corp. over the coming years,” stated CEO, Alexander Holtermann.

“We are pleased that Alex Holtermann has accepted the position of CEO at AB International Group. He was our number one choice for the role of CEO and the perfect person to lead the Company forward. His experience both in Asian and North American markets, as well as his international connections, will be essential ingredient in the future growth of AB International Group Corp,” stated Chiyuan Deng, President and Chairman of AB International Group Corp.

ABOUT: AB International Group Corp. and iCrowdU

AB International Group Corp. is a US based technology and IP investment firm. To date, AB International Group Corp. has grown its portfolio of assets, including smartphone video mixed patent in China, a majority stake in iCrowdU Inc., a global startup, strategic partnership with Aura Blocks, an Asian based blockchain technology team, all IP and assets of KryptoKiosk in Australia, as well as the purchase and deployment of crypto currency ATMs in Hong Kong.

iCrowdU Inc. is a 2.5-year-old, US based CrowdFunding and e-commerce startup with its own blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, the CrowdToken. iCrowdU Inc. has three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the European Union, Hong Kong and The People’s Republic of China. iCrowdU Inc. and the CrowdToken have more than 21,000 registered users in 150 countries. Being positioned globally, iCrowdU Inc. will allow companies of all sizes to be active in international markets and gain funding via the crowd.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:
The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.


CONTACTS:  
INVESTORS:

Chris Farmelo, TraDigitalIR

+1 212-389-9782 Ext. 103 

MEDIA:

Sean Leous, TraDigitalIR

+1 917 715 3765
             


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP COR
02:31pAB International Group Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
GL
08/10AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP : . Acquires Majority Stake in Rapidly Expanding, In..
AQ
08/09AB International Group Corp. Acquires Majority Stake in Rapidly Expanding, In..
GL
08/07AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
07/23INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
06/07AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change ..
AQ
05/30AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
04/16INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04/10AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Asset..
AQ
03/26AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP : AB International Group Corp. to Present at The Mic..
AC
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Holtermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chi Yuan Deng Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wright Chief Operating Officer
Luis Hadic Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Chung Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP0
COPART, INC.41.19%14 164
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC24.49%8 444
CARVANA CO206.12%7 763
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC11.17%2 344
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.79.40%578
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.