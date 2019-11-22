Log in
Science : AB Science provides clarification regarding the article published yesterday in the newspaper Les Echos related to the investigation by the French market authorities

11/22/2019 | 02:17am EST

Paris, November 22, 2019, 8.15am

Clarification regarding the article published yesterday in the newspaper Les Echos related to the investigation by the French market authorities

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) has taken note of the article published yesterday in the newspaper Les Echos regarding an investigation led by the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) related to AB Science financial information and market trading.

AB Science reminds that this investigation which started in 2017 was disclosed when the Company released its annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

AB Science is puzzled to read in the press an inaccurate and unfounded statement of the AMF investigators, in violation of the rights of the Company and its management, despite the fact that the investigation is still ongoing and that no formal grievances have been notified.

AB Science, which does not intend to comment on an ongoing investigation, reminds that the facts outlined in this article are formally contested and that the management of the Company is totally confident about the outcome of this investigation.

About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science
Financial Communication & Media Relations
investors@ab-science.com

