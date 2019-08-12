Science : AB Science to present at two upcoming conferences in September 2019, the NewsMakers 2019 Healthcare conference and the H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference

Paris, August 12th,2019, 7pm

AB Science to present at two upcoming conferences in September 2019, the NewsMakers 2019 Healthcare conference and the H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB), announces today that AB science will present a corporate overview at two upcoming healthcare conferences, the 26th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry taking place on September 6, 2019 in New York, and the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place on September 9-10, 2019 in New York.

“We are pleased to be invited to present AB Science at these two important healthcare conferences” stated Alain Moussy, Co-founder and CEO of AB Science. “AB Science generated two positive phase 2/3 results in two orphan diseases, namely mastocytosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, published respectively in The Lancet and in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis & Frontotemporal Degeneration journal, and has a large late stage pipeline with phase 3 read-out expected in the near term and we value the opportunity to present our data to the investors attending these conferences”.

Details for the conferences and presentations are as follows:

NewsMakers 2019 - 26th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry

Date: Friday, September 6

Location: Millennium Times Square New York

NewsMakers presents a hand-picked group of public biotech companies whose corporate and regulatory milestones will drive stock prices. Presenting Companies are hand-picked by BioCentury based on rigorous selection criteria, including investor validation, upcoming milestones, unpartnered assets and innovative science, informed by the collective intelligence of the NewsMakers Sponsors.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday – Tuesday, September 9-10

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel





H.C. Wainwright & Co is a leading US investment bank focused on capital markets, equity research and sales & trading in growth industries, including the Healthcare and Life Sciences sectors.

Further details on the exact time and location of the presentation and webcast details will be provided as we get closer to the conferences.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com .

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

investors@ab-science.com

