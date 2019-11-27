Science : AB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on Monday December 2, 2019

Paris, November 27, 2019, 8.30pm

AB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma

on Monday December 2, 2019

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) is hosting a live webcast on December 2 with key opinion leaders in severe asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids and the role that masitinib may play in treating this disorder.

The webcast will feature a presentation by key opinion leaders who will provide:

A discussion of current treatment options in severe asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids.

An overview of the masitinib clinical results in severe asthma, including more details about the AB07105 Phase 3 study, which had positive top-line data announced on November 7.

The masitinib development pathway forward in asthma.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which may have broad applicability in inﬂammatory disorders such as Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM) and asthma, and neurodegenerative disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis. On November 7, the Company announced positive top-line data from its Phase 3 study (AB07105) evaluating oral masitinib in severe asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids. The study met its pre-specified primary endpoint of improving the severe asthma exacerbation rate (p=0.0103).

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Monday, December 2, 2019. USA : 1:00 pm EST; Europe 7:00 pm CET

Number for the US: 1-877-705-6003

Number for France: 0 800 912 848

International number (outside US and France): 1-201-493-6725

Conference ID: 13697168

Webcast and replay here

Q&A Information

If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email through the webcast link.

KOL Biographies

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Pascal CHANEZ, MD, PhD: Dr. Pascal Chanez is Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the APHM and Aix Marseille University at Marseille France. He coordinates a research group at INSERM-CNRS - Aix Marseille University CV2N Center on the role of bronchial epithelium in inflammation and environmental aggression in severe bronchial diseases. He is the head of a clinical research group investigating new innovative treatments for severe asthma and COPD. He is the author or co-author of more than 300 peer reviewed articles, reviews and monographs. He was an editor of the European Respiratory Journal and is an editor of the Journal of allergy and clinical Immunology. His clinical and research interests are devoted to a better understanding of the mechanisms of severe asthma and COPD with a special focus on combining clinical and biological findings to identify new specific biomarkers and therapies.

Lavinia DAVIDESCU, MD, PhD: Dr. Lavinia Davidescu is Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, University of Oradea. She is president of Rare Disease Section of Romanian Pneumology Society, member in the boarding Committee of the Romanian Society of Pneumology. She is the coordinating investigator of masitinib study AB07015 in severe asthma uncontrolled with oral corticosteroids.

Elliot ISRAEL, MD: Dr. Elliot Israel is the director of clinical research in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division and an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH). He is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Israel’s research interests include therapeutic interventions to alter asthmatic airway hyperactivity and the role of arachidonic acid metabolites in airway narrowing. He has written over 200 peer-reviewed publications and currently leads a team researching novel asthma treatments funded by the National Institutes of Health. He is the recipient of the HMS Daniel D. Federman Outstanding Clinical Educator Award and was named one of “Boston’s best in Pulmonary Medicine” by Boston Magazine.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com .

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

