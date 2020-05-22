Log in
AB SCIENCE

(AB)
Science : Postponement of AB Science Annual General Shareholders' meeting

05/22/2020

PRESS RELEASE

POSTPONEMENT OF THE AB SCIENCE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Paris, France - May 22, 2020

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announces the postponement of its annual general shareholders' meeting.

In the exceptional context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the ordinances taken on March 25, 2020 by the French Government (and in particular the ordinance n ° 2020-318 allowing the extension for three months of the deadline for approving the annual financial statements), the Board of Directors, aware of the importance of the annual general meeting for shareholders and excluding the possibility to organize this event behind closed doors, has decided to postpone the AB Science annual general shareholders' meeting, usually held in June, until a later date, and in any event no later than September 30, 2020.

The date of the annual general shareholders' meeting will be communicated later, in accordance with the provisions in force.

AB Science is committed, as a priority, to ensuring the health and safety of its shareholders, while maintaining their participation rights under the best conditions at its annual general meeting.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science's website: www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward- looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed,

induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223- 1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations investors@ab-science.com

2

Disclaimer

AB Science SA published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 21:47:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1,60 M
EBIT 2020 -22,5 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 235x
Capi. / Sales2021 188x
Capitalization 377 M
Chart AB SCIENCE
Duration : Period :
AB Science Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB SCIENCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,50 €
Last Close Price 8,45 €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,51%
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Moussy Chairman, CEO & Scientific Director
Laurent Guy Chief Financial Officer
Antonello Cervone Director-Information Technology
Catherine Marle Head-Clinical Operations
Jean-Pierre Kinet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB SCIENCE55.39%408
MERCK KGAA-0.71%49 790
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.5.71%13 419
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD29.97%12 329
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-25.74%6 133
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.51.14%5 773
