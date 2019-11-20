Science : Webconference presentation on masitinib in mastocytosis 0 11/20/2019 | 10:30am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AB SCIENCE WEBCONFERENCE MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS 20 November 2019 Disclaimer This presentation, together with the material set forth herein, does not constitute an offer of securities for sale nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in any jurisdiction. Distribution of such presentation in certain jurisdiction may constitute a breach of applicable laws and regulation. This document is solely for your information on a confidential basis and may not be reproduced, redistributed or sent, in whole or in part, to any other person, including by email or by any other means of electronic communication. In particular, neither this document nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should make themselves aware of the existence of, and observe, any such restrictions. Neither the Company, nor any of its advisors and representatives may accept any responsibility for any loss or damage incurred by the use of this document or the information set forth herein. Neither the Company, nor any of its advisors and representatives takes any undertaking nor guarantees, whether explicitly or tacitly, the accuracy or the completeness of the information set forth herein. Neither this document, nor any part of it, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. In particular, in France, any decision to purchase such securities shall rely solely on the documents that have been reviewed by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") and/or published by the Company. This document does not constitute an offer to purchase any financial instruments in the United States. Securities mentioned in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any offering in all or in part or to make a public offer of securities in the United States. This document contains information on the objectives of the Company along with some projections and forward-looking statements. The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives may not be fulfilled, and the forecasts or information provided may prove erroneous, and the Company is not required to update such information. Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. By attending this presentation or reading this document, you agree to be bound by the limitations set out above. 2 AGENDA Introduction of participating experts

Current results with masitinib in ISM

Design of confirmatory study and pathway to registration

Experts' Opinions

Q&A Presenting KOL Participating Experts in Mastocytosis Cem AKIN, MD, PhD Dr. Akin is currently a Professor of Allergy and Immunology in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan. He is co-chair of the steering committee of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM). Michel AROCK, PharmD, PhD Dr. Arock is professor of physiology and hematology at the Ecole Normale Supérieure of Paris-Saclay and is currently heading the Functional Unit for Biological Emergencies within the Hospital Pitié-SalpêtrièreCharles-Foix in Paris. He has conducted researches on the physiology of mast cells and on the pathophysiology and treatment of mastocytosis for many years. He has also co-authored more than 180 publications referenced in Medline and is currently the Chair (2015-2020) of the European Competence Network on Mastocytosis (ECNM). Mariana CASTELLS, MD, PhD Mariana Castells is a Professor at Harvard Medical School. She is a clinician/teacher/researcher at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy Division serving as Director of Drug Hypersensitivity and Rapid Desensitization Center and the Director of the Mastocytosis Center. The Brigham and Women's Hospital BWH Mastocytosis Center in Boston is pioneer in basic, translational and clinical research in mast cell disorders. It is a multidisciplinary center providing excellence in care and innovations in treatment. In 2005, Dr. Castells was the founding Chair of the Task Force on Mast Cell Disorders of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Dr. Castells is a member of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM) Organizing Committee and a member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS). Oliver HERMINE, MD, PhD Olivier Hermine is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of 365 international publications. He is founder and coordinator of the reference center of mastocytosis (CEREMAST). He is member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS), a US nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting patients affected by mastocytosis or mast cell activation diseases. Olivier Hermine is also co-founder of AB Science and head of its scientific committee. 4 Masitinib positioning The planned indication for masitinib is indolent or smouldering systemic mastocytosis, which are the most prevalent forms of mastocytosis. Category Symptomatic disease Aggressive disease Disease according to WHO classification Cutaneous mastocytosis (CM) Systemic mastocytosis (SM) Indolent SM (ISM)

Smouldering SM (SSM)

SM with associated hematologic neoplasm (AHN)

Aggressive SM (ASM)

Mast cell leukemia (MCL) Mast cell sarcoma % Characteristics Symptoms Masitinib patients scope ≈ 30% Urticaria pigmentosa Primarily mild Not in scope to moderate Gastrointestinal, skin, Mild/ muscle (inflammatory In scope ≈ 60% Moderate/ symptoms) and neurology symptomsSevere ≈5-10% Cancer: mast cell Not applicable Not in scope proliferation and organ failure < 2% 5 Indolent or Smouldering Systemic Mastocytosis Patient with Indolent SM experience multiple symptoms, which can be severe and considered for some patients as not tolerable. Cognitive impairment and depression are prominent features of the disease. Symptom Rank Controls Patients P-value Hermine et al. PLoS One. 2008. Case-control cohort study of patients' perceptions of disability in mastocytosis.. 6 Masitinib profile Masitinib is a selective kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages/microglia. Masitinib targets mast cells Masitinib is a potent and selective inhibitor of mast cells o Wild-type mast cells through c-Kit

o D816V activated mast cells through Lyn and Fyn kinases. Masitinib targets macrophages/microglia Masitinib is a potent and selective inhibitor of Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Receptor 1 (MCSFR-1) Masitinib is highly selective Masitinib does not inhibit ABL, Flt3, SRC, and VEGFR

Masitinib high kinase selectivity limits the risk of off-target toxicity 1,2 such as cardiac toxicity or opportunistic infections Masitinib is orally administered Tablet in 2 dosage forms

Morning and evening intake Kinase inhibition profile of masitinib Cellular Target Molecular Target IC50[nM] Kd [µM] KIT wild-type (WT) 200 0.008 FYN 240 0.14 Mast cells LYN 225 0.061 D816V KIT (exon 11) 5,000 Microglia MCSFR-1 90 0.0076 MasitinibMidostaurin Notes Dubreuil 2009, PLoSONE.4(9):e7258; AB Science 2 Davis 2011, Nat Biotechnol; 29(11):1046 7 Masitinib profile Masitinib inhibits mast cells, regardless of c-Kit mutation status, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn and Fyn kinases. Illustration of masitinib MoA in mastocytosis The c-Kit receptor is primarily responsible for mast cell growth, differentiation and survival with mast cell mediator release being initiated through the integration of downstream signaling pathways of c-Kit and FcɛRI. D816V mutant c-Kit receptors result in uncontrolled mast cell proliferation and resistance to apoptosis. Masitinib inhibits WT c-Kit, Lyn and Fyn. In WT c-Kit mast cells (panel a) masitinib directly inhibits mast cell activation via inhibition of WT c-Kit, while mast cell mediator release and cytokine production are inhibited through targeting of Lyn and Fyn. In D816V mutant c-Kit mast cells (panel b) 8masitinib inhibits mast cell degranulation and cytokine production via Lyn and Fyn inhibition. Masitinib safety database The safety profile of masitinib is sufficiently understood with over 6,000 patients enrolled in clinical studies. Patient exposure as of February 2018* Safety population Patients exposed for at least (months) All > 6 > 12 Healthy Volunteers subjects 114 0 0 Non Oncology subjects 2 992 1 594 1 001 Oncology subjects 2 926 632 271 Total 6 032 2 226 1 272 ICH E1 Guidance (registration on non-life 300 - 600 100 threatening diseases) Safety population defined as enrolled patients with at least one documented intake of study drug (Masitinib, placebo, or comparator). All doses * : Annual safety database cut-off date for the release of the Investigator Brochure. Next cut-off date : February 2019 9 ISM - Clinical Development The clinical program in mastocytosis is comprised of 2 proof of concept studies (one published), one phase 3 study (published), and one phase 3 confirmatory study. Phase Design Population Primary Patient Study Related endpoint target status publications Patients with mastocytosis with Masitinib efficacy on 2 out of these 4 Prospective, open-label, handicap and bearing activating point Study 2a variables : Pruritius, Flush, Hamilton 21 - 2-parallel group study mutations in the phosphotransferase completed score and Fatigue Impact Scale domain of c-Kit (D816V) Patients with systemic indolent Masitinib efficacy on Pruritius, Flush, mastocytosis with handicap and not Open-label, Pollakyuria, Number of stools, Study 2a bearing activating point mutations in 25 Paul, 2010 2-parallel group study QLQ-C30 score and Hamilton completed the phosphotransferase domain of c- Score Kit (D816V) Cumulative response by handicap Prospective, double-blind, Patients with documented (Pruritius, Flush, Hamilton score and Study Lortholary, 2017 3 smouldering or indolent systemic Fatigue Impact Scale). Response on 135 2-parallel group study completed (The Lancet) mastocytosis with severe handicap a handicap is defined as an improvement ≥ 75% Cumulative response by handicap 3 Prospective, double-blind, Patients with documented (Pruritius, Flush, Hamilton score and confirma smouldering or indolent systemic Fatigue Impact Scale). Response on 150 To be initiated 2-parallel group study tory mastocytosis with severe handicap a handicap is defined as an improvement ≥ 75% 10 ISM - Proof of concept studies Clinical proof of concept has been established both in patients with and without D816V c-Kit mutation. Phase 2 patients not bearing activating point mutations in the phosphotransferase domain of c-Kit (D816V) (n=21 patients, single arm) Change from baseline % at week 12 Flush (per day) -64% Pruritus -36% Depression -43% (HAMD-17) Fatigue Not assessed Phase 2 patients bearing activating point mutations in the phosphotransferase domain of c-Kit (D816V) (n=25 patients, single arm) Change from baseline % at week 12 Baseline symptoms ≥ Moderate ≥ Severe Flush (per day) -60% -74% Pruritus -45% -45% Depression -43% -49% (HAMD-17) Fatigue -38% -30% (Fatigue Impact Scale) Phase 1 AK002 (N = 11 ISM patients)) Baseline symptoms ≥ Moderate MSQ at week MAS2 at 21 to 22 week 21 to 22 -38% -57% -49% -53% n/a n/a -47% -22% MSQ: Mastocytosis Questionnaire MAS2 : Mastocytosis activity and symptom severity questionnaire 11 ISM - Proof of concept studies The majority of patients in phase 2 chose to remain on masitinib over the long term, and some have been treated for up to 7 years. Duration of treatment exposure with masitinib in indolent systemic mastocytosis (Pooled phase 2; n=46 patients) Exposure to treatment Patients in extension phase ; N=31 (67.4%) ≥ 12 months 19 (61.3%) ≥ 24 months 13 (41.9%) ≥ 36 months 11 (35.5%) ≥ 48 months 10 (32.3%) ≥ 50 months 10 (32.3%) ≥ 62 months 8 (25.8%) Long term follow up data of two phase 2 studies showed that two-thirds of the patients decided to enroll in the extension phase of the study

two-thirds of the patients decided to enroll in the extension phase of the study 61% patients were treated for more than 1 year and 25% were still receiving masitinib after 5 years. 12 ISM - Proof of concept studies Masitinib also had an effect on mast cells in the skin, as shown by the reduction in urticaria pigmentosa. Cutaneous effects of masitinib treatment in a male patient before (2007) and after (2014) continuous masitinib therapy (Study AB06013). 2007 2014 13 ISM - Proof of concept studies Preliminary evidence suggest that masitinib may be able to reverse cerebral hypoperfusion in mastocytosis patient, correlating with improved cognitive function. Representative images from mastocytosis patient comparing ASL-MRI before masitinib treatment (A) and after 6 month treatment (B) AB Functional disorders associated with mastocytosis do not appear in conventional MRI but do appear on MRI measuring cerebral blood flow. 14 ISM - Phase 3 study The first phase 3 study (AB06006) evaluated masitinib versus placebo in 135 patients with ISM and severe symptoms at baseline. Study Design :

Blinded, placebo controlled, masitinib versus placebo, Randomization 1:1 Masitinib 6 mg/kg/day 135 patients with ISM

To be evaluable, patients had to have at least one severe symptom (handicap) at baseline A handicap was defined as a baseline symptom above predefined severity threshold Pruritus score : ≥ 9 Number of flushes per week : ≥ 8 Depression (HAMD-17) score : ≥ 19 Asthenia (FIS) total score : ≥ 75

Patients had to be unresponsive to optimal symptomatic treatment

Primary analysis: Number of cumulative responses on 4 handicaps [W8 - W24]

Response :

Decrease of ≥75% in any 4 handicap 5 assessments at w8, w12, w16, w20, w24 Calculation Patients can have between 1 and 4 handicaps at baseline Therefore a patient can score for 1 to 4 responses at each timepoint The primary endpoint presented for each treatment arm the number of actual responses divided by the total of theoretical responses

Statistical calculation of the p-value is based on the GEE (generalized estimating equation) model that takes into consideration correlation across variables and across time so that valid inferences can be assured. Missing data = failure 15 ISM - Phase 3 study Pre-specified primary and secondary analyses on symptoms were positive and supported efficacy based on odds ratio. AB06006 - Analyses based on symptoms (n=135 ISM patients with severe symptoms) Masitinib Placebo p-value Odds ratio Primary 4H75% Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms 18.7% 7.4% 0.0076 3.63 Analysis among pruritus, flushes, depression, asthenia 3H75% Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms 24.7% 9.8% 0.0071 3.06 among pruritus, flushes, depression Secondary 2H75% Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms 27.2% 10.7% 0.038 2.63 Analyses among pruritus or flushes Pruritus 75% 22.0% 7.3% 0.032 3.13 Cumulative 75% response rate on pruritus Cumulative response based on the generalized estimating equation model with missing data considered as failure. Longitudinal analysis with respect to symptoms as opposed to patient response rate at a single point in time. Response rates expressed as ratio of sum of actual responses between weeks 8 and 24 divided by the total number of possible responses over the same treatment period. 4H75% = cumulative response in severe symptoms present at baseline among the four :pruritus, flushes, depression, asthenia. 3H75% = cumulative response in severe symptoms present at baseline among the three: pruritus, flushes, depression. 2H75% = cumulative response in severe symptoms present at baseline among the two: pruritus, flushes. NOTE that in Lancet article these endpoints use the nomenclature 4R75% etc, R standing for 'response', a term preferred over 'Handicap'. 16 ISM - Phase 3 study Masitinib also demonstrated significant activity on objective markers of mast cell activation and burden. AB06006 - Analyses based on objective endpoints Masitinib Placebo p-value Tryptase - Patients with baseline tryptase ≥20 µg/L 46 44 0.0001 Average relative change from baseline Mean±SD -18.0 ± 21.4 2.2 ± 26.9 Urticaria Pigmentosa (UP) - Patients with baseline UP 33 36 Average relative change from baseline in the Body Surface Area 0.0210 -12.34 ± 26.41 15.91 ± 59.79 (BSA) covered by UP (Wallace correction) Darier's sign - Number of patients (baseline) 37 37 Response rate for Darier's sign disappearance (Yes/No) in patients 0.0187 18.92% 2.70% with "Darier's sign" at baseline 17 ISM - Phase 3 study The most frequent severe adverse events were related to gastrointestinal disorders and skin cutaneous disorders. No life-threatening toxicities occurred. AB06006 - All severe AEs during 24-week treatment period with at least one event in the masitinib treatment-arm SOC / Preferred Term Masitinib Placebo (N=70) (N=63) Blood and lymphatic syst. disorders 5 (7·1%) 5 (7·9%) Neutropenia 3 (4·3%) 1 (1·6%) Febrile neutropenia 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Leukocytosis 1 (1·4%) 2 (3·2%) Lymphadenopathy 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Cardiac disorders 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Palpitations 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Eye disorders 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Eyelid oedema 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) disorders 12 (17·1%) 3 Diarrhoea 8 (11·4%) 1 (1·6%) Nausea 2 (2·9%) 1 (1·6%) Aphthous stomatitis 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Glossitis 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Haemorrhoids 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Irritable bowel syndrome 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Rectal spasm 1 (1·4%) 0 General disorders and 6 (8·6%) 2 (3·2%) administration site conditions Asthenia 4 (5·7%) 1 (1·6%) Pyrexia 2 (2·9%) 0 (0·0%) Chills 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Face oedema 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Localised oedema 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Oedema peripheral 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Hepatobiliary disorders 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Cholestasis 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Immune system disorders 1 (1·4%) 1 (1·6%) Allergic oedema 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) SOC / Preferred Term Masitinib Placebo (N=70) (N=63) Infections and infestations 3 (4·3%) 1 (1·6%) Hand-foot-and-mouth disease 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Pharyngitis 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Viral infection 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Investigations 7 (10·0%) 8 (12·7%) Neutrophil count decreased 2 (2·9%) 1 (1·6%) Alanine aminotransferase 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) increased Aspartate aminotransferase 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) increased Blood alkaline phosphatase 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) increased Blood phosphorus decreased 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Gamma-glutamyltransferase 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) increased Investigation 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Lymphocyte count increased 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) White blood cell count increased 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Musculoskeletal and connective 4 (5·7%) 2 (3·2%) tissue disorders Intervertebral disc protrusion 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Muscle spasms 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Osteoarthritis 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Pain in extremity 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Neoplasms benign, malignant 1 (1·4%) 1 (1·6%) and unspecified Bladder cancer 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) SOC / Preferred Term Masitinib Placebo (N=70) (N=63) Nervous system disorders 3 (4·3%) 3 (4·8%) Headache 3 (4·3%) 3 (4·8%) Psychiatric disorders 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Depression 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Reproductive system and 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) breast disorders Genital lesion 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Respiratory, thoracic and 2 (2·9%) 1 (1·6%) mediastinal disorders Dyspnoea 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Pneumothorax 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Skin and subcutaneous 11 (15·7%) 2 tissue disorders Rash 4 (5·7%) 0 (0·0%) Pruritus 3 (4·3%) 1 (1·6%) Drug eruption 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Erythema multiforme 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Palmar-plantar 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) erythrodysaesthesia syndrome Urticaria 1 (1·4%) 0 Vascular disorders 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) Flushing 1 (1·4%) 0 (0·0%) 18 ISM - Phase 3 study Results from this phase 3 study were published in The Lancet in 2017. 19 ISM - Phase 3 confirmatory study design Three optimizations of the phase 3 confirmatory study have been implemented based on the first phase 3 and are increasing the probability of success of the study. DESIGN OPTIMIZATIONS FROM PREVIOUS PHASE 2/3 Double blind, placebo controlled, randomized 1:1

Masitinib titration up to 6.0 mg/kg/day Placebo titration up to 6.0 mg/kg/day

Main Inclusion Criteria

Smouldering or Indolent Mastocytosis Severe symptoms at baseline : Pruritus score ≥ 9 and/or Flushes per week ≥ 8 and/or HAMD-score ≥ 19 Optimal symptomatic treatment failure of his/her handicap

Enrolment: 140 patients

Masitinib arm : 70 patients Placebo arm : 70 patients

Primary endpoint:

Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline severe symptoms/handicaps among (pruritus, flush, depression) Response on a handicap is defined as an improvement ≥ 75% for pruritus, flushes and depression.

Treatment duration : 24 weeks Dose Titration

In previous study, starting dose of 6 mg/kg/day without titration This led to 20% treatment discontinuation, with discontinuation equal to treatment failure in the analysis With dose titration from 3.0 to 4.5 and then 6.0 mg over two months period, marginal discontinuation rate

Recording of rescue therapy

In previous study, patients could take rescue treatment in case of worsening of symptoms, which favored the placebo arm In new study, rescue treatment is equal to treatment failure in the analysis

Run-in period

period In previous study, there was no run-in to ensure that patients were taking optimal symptomatic treatment at screening In new study, one-monthrun-in period to control failure to symptomatic treatment

20 ISM - Phase 3 confirmatory study regulatory status The phase 3 confirmatory study is being initiated and patient enrolment is expected to be initiated in Q1 2020. Europe

Design reviewed through 2 scientific advices plus input from registration dossier Protocol approved in France (ANSM) and other European countries

USA

Design reviewed through 1 scientific advices plus once recent interaction IND approval expected in Q1 2020

21 ISM - Phase 3 confirmatory study timelines The confirmatory study is expected to be completed early 2022. Start date: Q1 2020

Patient enrolment: 18 months

Enrolment : 140 patients Identified sites : 30 sites, only hematology centers Average enrolment : around 5 patients per site over 18 months

Protocol period: 6 months

Phase 3 completion : Q1 2022 22 Masitinib Intellectual Property Masitinib IP rights are secured up to 2031 in the US and potentially 2036 in Europe in ISM. Protection Item Duration of protection Status Orphan drug status Masitinib has been granted orphan drug Exclusivity of 7 years for FDA Delivered designation by both EMA and FDA for ISM and 10 years for EMA Phase 2/3 'Method of Until 2031 in the USA Delivered Systemic mastocytosis (severe) use' patents Until 2036 outside USA Pending 23 Mariana CASTELLS, MD, PhD About Mariana Castells

Professor at Harvard Medical School. She is a clinician/teacher/researcher at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy Division serving as Director of Drug Hypersensitivity and Rapid Desensitization Center and the Director of the Mastocytosis Center. Founding Chair in 2005 of the Task Force on Mast Cell Disorders of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Member of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM) Organizing Committee Member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS).

Role in masitinib program

Willing to participate in AB15003 confirmatory study.

24 Mariana Castells There is a high unmet medical need for patients with indolent forms of systemic mastocytosis. About the Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) Mastocytosis Center in Boston

The BWH Mastocytosis Center in Boston is pioneer in basic , translational and clinical research in mast cell disorders. It is a multidisciplinary center providing excellence in care and innovations in treatment. The center provides diagnosis, management and treatment options for over 2000 mastocytosis patients of which 80 % are adults and 20% are children. The BWH Mastocytosis Center has a majority of patients with Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis suffering from symptoms of mast cell activation and for whom there has been no new options for the last 20 years.

ISM remain a high unmet medical need

The quality of life of patients with mastocytosis is overall severally affected Patients suffer from itching, flushing , nausea, diarrhea, brain fog , anxiety and acute episodes of anaphylaxis among other debilitating symptoms Patients remain uncontrolled despite conventional symptomatic treatments Use of new therapeutic options requires a balanced approach with careful evaluation of potential benefits and side effects

25 Mariana Castells Masitinib has a benefit and toxicity profile which sets it apart from other current tyrosine kinase , with a more favorable benefit ratio and with great potential to improve the quality of life of ISM patients. Key differentiating factors with masitinib

Safety profile

No apparent long-term cumulative toxicity No vascular toxicity Impact on neurological symptoms Patients complain first about neurological symptoms Impact on neurological symptoms Proven efficacy on neurological symptoms Proven efficacy on flush and pruritus

Confirmatory phase 3 with masitinib

The most important goal of the BWH Mastocytosis Center is to help alleviate the suffering of patients with mastocytosis , from skin, gastroenterological, neurological and psychiatric symptoms Masitinib is the leading program in ISM and a viable approach to this goal. BWH Mastocytosis Center intends to participate to the confirmatory study once the IND is opened

26 Cem AKIN, MD, PhD About Cem Akin

Professor of Allergy and Immunology in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan. Co-chair of the steering committee of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM). Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of ECNM. Consultancy agreements with Novartis and Blueprint. Receive research support from Blueprint.

Role in masitinib program

Involved as a consultant in early development program of masitinib. Willing to participate in AB15003 confirmatory study once the IND is opened.

27 Cem Akin Masitinib is currently the only drug in phase 3 for a claim on indolent systemic mastocytosis. Main Forms of Drug Sponsor Target Status Differentiating point mastocytosis Midostaurin Novartis Multi-kinase Registered Aggressive Not competing with masitinib Avapritinib Blueprint Kit 816 Phase 2 Mastocytosis Medicines DCC-2618 Deciphera Multi-kinase Phase 1 Pharmaceuticals Masitinib AB Science Kit, Lyn, Fyn Phase 3 First positive phase 3 study in this label Effects on mast cell activation are not known As per Blueprint Investigator Brochure, which is publicly available: Indolent or Blueprint 3 cases of intracranial bleeding (1 case of cerebral Avapritinib Multi-kinase Phase 2 hemorrhage and 2 cases of subdural hematoma) were Smouldering Medicines reported Systemic Cognitive effects (cognitive disorder, confused state, Mastocytosis disturbance in attention, memory impairment, mental impairment, personality change, speech disorder) have occurred in about 30% of patients Antibody AK002 Allakos targeting Phase 1 Siglec-8 28 Activation of mast cells leads to degranulation and secretion of numerous mediators that are thought to contribute to the multiple symptoms observed in patients. Clinically Relevant Mediators Released from Mast Cells and Putative Effects Theoharides T., Valent P., Akin C., NEJM 2015. Mast Cells, Mastocytosis, and Related Disorders 29 KIT-targeting drug imatinib suppresses mast cell production in vitro and in vivo. However, drug- induced mast cell depletion is not accompanied by adverse clinical event. Imatinib induces mast cell deficiency in the bone marrow of patients with CML. Bone marrow (BM) biopsy material was obtained from patients with CML (n=23) at diagnosis and at the time of major or complete molecular response and at least 2 years on therapy with imatinib (400 mg/day). Serial sections were prepared from paraffin-embedded BM specimens and stained with antibodies against tryptase (A) and against KIT (B) by indirect immunohistochemistry as well as by Giemsa-staining (C). D: Examples of BM sections stained for tryptase (upper panels) and KIT (lower panels) at diagnosis (upper and lower left panels) and at the time of re-investigation (upper and lower right panels) by indirect immunohistochemistry Valent P. et al, Oncotarget 2014. Long-term treatment with imatinib results in profound mast cell deficiency in Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia 30 Masitinib demonstrated a positive benefit risk balance in a large controlled study. Clinically relevant efficacy on key severe symptoms

Efficacy on depression and asthenia Efficacy on flush and pruritus Response based on 75% reduction of severity of symptoms

Favorable safety profile

Most frequent AEs occurring at treatment start (rash, diarrhea, nausea) can be managed by judicious dose- escalation in the first two months of treatment Favorable long-term safety profile, which is key as patient need life-long treatment

There is enough evidence in my opinion to support the use of masitinib in the treatment of ISM with severe symptoms 31 Michel AROCK, PharmD, PhD About Michel Arock

Professor of physiology and hematology at the Ecole Normale Supérieure of Paris-Saclay and is currently heading the Functional Unit for Biological Emergencies within the Hospital Pitié-SalpêtrièreCharles-Foix in Paris. Conducted research on the physiology of mast cells and on the pathophysiology and treatment of mastocytosis for many years. Co-authored more than 180 publications referenced in Medline Currently the Chair (2015-2020) of the European Competence Network on Mastocytosis (ECNM).

Role in masitinib program

Member of IDMC of AB15003 confirmatory study.

32 Michel Arock For patients with ISM/SSM, the need is to reduce symptoms, which can be severe. Mastocytosis can be categorized into cutaneous mastocytosis (CM; mainly children, but some adults have also pure CM) and systemic mastocytosis (SM) and other internal organs, involving the bone marrow.

SM can be further categorized into indolent SM (ISM), smoldering SM (SSM) and advanced SM (ASM, SM-AHN, MCL). In most patients with SM, the skin is also involved.

SM-AHN, MCL). In most patients with SM, the skin is also involved. While Advanced SM therapy is usually based on cytoreductive treatments (Cladribine, Midostaurin), treatment of ISM and SSM.

Indeed the major clinical signs and symptoms observed in ISM and SSM are related to the excessive release of inflammatory/allergic mediators by accumulated mast cells (mast cell mediator-related symptoms; MCMS).

mediator-related symptoms; MCMS). These MCMS, responsible for severe handicap in the patients, comprise among others: pruritus, flushing, GI-tract symptoms, neuropsychiatric symptoms (depression, brain fog, others), bone pain, etc…

GI-tract symptoms, neuropsychiatric symptoms (depression, brain fog, others), bone pain, etc… These MCMS are usually more or less controlled/attenuated by antimediator therapy (anti-histamines,anti-leukotrienes, corticoids, etc…).

(anti-histamines,anti-leukotrienes, corticoids, etc…). However in a significant proportion of ISM/SSM patients, classical anti-mediator therapy fail to improve severe handicap. 33 Michel Arock Patients with ISM/SSM receive multiple conventional symptomatic treatments, which are in most cases unable to reduce symptomatology. Treatment Symptoms Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) Depression H1 Antagonists Pruritus, flush and sometimes GI pains H2 Antagonists Essentially GI pains Aspirin Flush, tachycardia (but may cause vascular collapse) Corticoids Local treatment of cutaneous lesions, ascites, malabsorption, GI cramps Cromoglycate disodium Non-specific mediator release symptoms Leukotrienes receptor blocker Respiratory manifestations Epinephrine Hypotension Biphosphonates Bone pain and bone loss Ketamine , substance P inhibitors, SSRI Pain Anti-IgE antibody (off label) Anaphylaxis and symptoms 34 Michel Arock Therefore, there is an urgent need of new drugs able to significantly improve severe symptoms in ISM/SSM and devoid of significant adverse effects. Among the new drugs, the most promising are tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

However, Midostaurin and Avapritinib, two TKIs active in advanced categories of SM, have demonstrated numerous side effects, sometimes life-threatening, not compatible with their use in classical therapy-resistant ISM/SSM patients.

life-threatening, not compatible with their use in classical therapy-resistant ISM/SSM patients. Masitinib is a TKI which targets KIT wild-type and, interestingly Lyn and Fyn, all being clearly involved in the release of mediators by mast cells in mastocytosis.

wild-type and, interestingly Lyn and Fyn, all being clearly involved in the release of mediators by mast cells in mastocytosis. Masitinib has already been proved as highly efficacious on severely handicapped ISM/SSM patients in two well-conducted phases IIa and one phase III. Numerous patients remain on masitinib for years without exhibiting significant adverse effects.

well-conducted phases IIa and one phase III. Numerous patients remain on masitinib for years without exhibiting significant adverse effects. We, at the European Competence Network (ECNM), the largest network of experts working in the field of mastocytosis, strongly believe that Masitinib, thanks to its selectivity on mast cell activation and absence significant side effects, is the perfect drug to control severe handicaps in symptomatic ISM/SSM patients.

We, at the ECNM, support and encourage AB Science to initiate as soon as possible a confirmatory Phase III in severely handicapped ISM/SSM patients and we strongly hope that the results of this Phase III will soon lead to the registration of the drug. 35 Q& A 36 APPENDICES Mastocytosis Mastocytosis is a set of diseases characterized by an abnormal accumulation of mast cells in one or more organ systems. The disease is primarily driven by the KIT D816V mutation. WHO Classification of mastocytosis (2016) Cutaneous mastocytosis (CM) Systemic mastocytosis (SM) Indolent SM (ISM)

Smouldering SM (SSM)

SM with associated hematologic neoplasm (AHN)

Aggressive SM (ASM)

Mast cell leukemia (MCL) Mast cell sarcoma ≈ 30% Symptomatic forms ≈ 60% (debilitating disease) ≈5-10% Aggressive forms (Life-threatening disease) < 2% 38 Mastocytosis Patients with Indolent SM have a (nearly) normal life expectancy, while patients with aggressive mastocytosis have a median overall survival of approximately four years. Kaplan Meier Survival for systemic mastocytosis patients classified by type Indolent Mastocytosis Aggressive Mastocytosis Lim KH et al. Blood 2009. Systemic mastocytosis in 342 consecutive adults: survival studies and prognostic factors. 39 Aggressive Mastocytosis Aggressive mastocytosis can be stratified, based on MARS clinical and molecular criteria, in three risk-groups, each requiring different therapeutic options, and for which masitinib is not a candidate. Jawhar et al., Blood 2017. Jawhar et al., JCO 2019 40 Masitinib profile Masitinib inhibits mast cell hyper-activation in a manner that is independent of mutant-KIT (D816V) signaling pathways and which demonstrates cytostatic, disease-modifying properties. Masitinib potently inhibits degranulation in a model of mast cell hyperactivation. Reduction of mast cell mediator release/availability in the tissue microenvironment, including SCF, will impact on the disease's underlying pathophysiology. Degranulation of rat RBL-2H3 mast cells under different conditions (increasing degranulation indicated by greater concentration of the β- hexosaminidase release). The signaling pathways of FcεR and c-KIT are stimulated by ovalbumin (OVA) and SCF (stem cell factor), respectively. These are independent from one another but synergize when stimulated concomitantly (as observed by the KIT-dependent FcεR response). Masitinib exerts simultaneous inhibition of these pathways via its activity against Lyn/Fyn and c-KIT, respectively. Masitinib treatment of hyper-activated mast cells produced a modest inhibition of the FcεR-dependent response (relative to degranulation in absence of masitinib) and a near total inhibition of the synergistic KIT-dependent FcεR degranulation response. (RBL-2H3 is mutated on D817V, equivalent of human D816V in rat, and therefore model of systemic mastocytosis). 41 ISM - Phase 3 study Similar efficacy was reported in patients with D816V mutation. AB06006 - Analyses based on symptoms (n= 116 ISM patients with severe symptoms) Masitinib Placebo p-value Odds ratio 4H75% Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms 20.2% 7.4% 0.0316 4.45 among pruritus or flushes or depression or asthenia Subgroup analysis in 3H75% patients Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms 26.6% 9.9% 0.0051 3.36 with D816V among pruritus or flushes or depression mutation 2H75% Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms 28.8% 10.6% 0.0342 2.80 among pruritus or flushes 42 ISM - Phase 3 study Clinical relevance of the results is supported by patient response analysis. AB06006 - Analyses based on patient response Patient response rate 4H: Number of patients having response (≥75%) on at least 1 handicap Patient response on at least one handicap is positive

Patient response on each handicap is positive Overall W8-W24 - Pearson Chi-Square Masitinib (n=67) Placebo (n=62) Diff. - 40.3% 24.2% 16.1% 0.0062 Patient response rate 4H: Number of patients having response (≥75%) on all their baseline handicaps Overall W8-W24 - Pearson Chi-Square Masitinib (n=67) Placebo (n=62) Diff. p-value 16.4% 1.6% 14.8% 0.0038 Response rate 4H: Number of patients having response (≥75%) for each handicap Patient response regardless of the number of baseline handicaps is positive A handicap was defined as a baseline symptom above predefined severity threshold Overall W8-W24 Masitinib Diff. Patient having 2 handicaps at baseline 21.0% (n=19) 0.0% (n=25) 21.0% Patient having 3 handicaps at baseline 12.5% (n=16) 0.0% (n=18) 12.5% Patient having 4 handicaps at baseline 16.7% (n=6) 0.0% (n=3) 16.7% 43 ISM - Phase 3 study The pre-specified primary analysis based on 4H75% endpoint and the GEE model is most appropriate to demonstrate the clinical relevance of masitinib in the claimed indication. The composite endpoint selected, although complex, was the most appropriate for the disease Key parameters Choice Validation  FDA recommended to use symptoms for which a validated scale is available  Key symptoms of the  Flush and pruritus: choice of endpoints validated through scientific advice  Depression: Prevalent symptom validated in the literature Selected disease  Measurable symptoms • Hermine 2008: 63% of patients particularly suffer from depression symptoms • Moura 2011: 64% of patients based on validated • Jennings 2014: Ranked n°1 for continual burden of extreme severity symptoms scales • Siebenhaar 2016: Representative symptoms include tired during the day, and anxiety and depression Baseline severity Severe symptoms to justify benefit / risk  Validated by EMA scientific advice (EMA/CHMP/H/SA/573/2/FU/2/2011/PA/SME/II) threshold balance Response Deep response (≥75%) to  Validated by EMA scientific advice (EMA/CHMP/H/SA/573/2/FU/2/2011/PA/SME/II) threshold guarantee relevant benefit Repeated measure on Validated by literature (Magliacane, 2014) to capture fluctuation of symptoms Timepoint for patient*handicap allowing  High inter-individual and intra-individual variability associated with the symptoms efficacy the measure of the  The occurrence, persistence and severity of each symptom can fluctuate over time for any given assessment change over time in the individual, as well as from person to person burden of symptoms Analysis based on GEE model

Application of EMA guidance (CHMP/EWP/83561/2005) on clinical trials in small populations GEE adjusts for correlation between treatment, visits, and symptoms and does not inflate responses

44 ISM - Targeted population Adult population with indolent systemic mastocytosis is estimated to be around 65,000 in the USA and in the EU. EuropeUS Population ('000) 500 0001 320 0001 Mastocytosis with Symptoms (ISM-SY4) 1/10,0002 Adult population 78%3 Potential Patients, adults with ISM-SY 40,000 25,000 https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.POP.TOTL and https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/population-demography-migration-projections/population- data/main-tables Cohen SS, Skovbo S, Vestergaard H, et al. Epidemiology of systemic mastocytosis in Denmark. Br J Haematol 2014; 166: 521-8. Population Division, U.S. Census Bureau. 4. Theoharides T., Valent P., Akin C., NEJM 2015. Mast Cells, Mastocytosis, and Related Disorders 45 Commercialization AB Science is ideally positioned to commercialize masitinib in mastocytosis in case of registration. No In severe systemic mastocytosis in adults  No registered drug Competition  No drug in phase 3 clinical development Network of physician specialists already structured in Europe, with ECNM Network of patients already structured through national patient associations in the main countries (France, Germany, Spain, UK, NL, Ease of USA, etc…)  Founders of AB Science are also founders of the French patient association AFIRMM with over 2,500 Market patients identified Access  Close relationship developed between AB Science and patients association and Key Opinion Leaders over the past 10 years High demand from patients AB Science retains 100% of the right on the molecule since no license has been granted Greater  Limited number of centers worldwide already identified, requiring a limited salesforce profitability  Orphan Drug Status designation granted to masitinib by both at EMA and FDA, granting respectively 10 and 7 years exclusivity 46 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AB Science SA published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 15:29:00 UTC 0 Latest news on AB SCIENCE 10:30a SCIENCE : Webconference presentation on masitinib in mastocytosis PU 11/07 AB Science announces positive top-line Phase 3 results for oral masitinib in.. GL 11/07 SCIENCE : AB Science announces that AB8939 receives Orphan Drug Designation for .. GL 11/06 AB SCIENCE : announces the first presentation of preclinical results for compoun.. AQ 11/06 AB Science has signed a financing agreement in order to pre-finance the 2019 .. GL 11/04 SCIENCE : AB Science will host a live webcast on indolent systemic mastocytosis .. GL 10/24 SCIENCE : AB Science granted authorization to initiate phase 3 confirmatory stud.. GL 10/10 AB SCIENCE : provides update on masitinib programs timelines AQ 09/30 AB Science today reports its revenues for the first half of 2019 and provides.. GL 09/30 SCIENCE : AB Science today reports its revenues for the first half of 2019 and p.. GL