Science : Webconference presentation on masitinib in mastocytosis
0
11/20/2019 | 10:30am EST
AB SCIENCE WEBCONFERENCE
MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS
20 November 2019
Disclaimer
This presentation, together with the material set forth herein, does not constitute an offer of securities for sale nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in any jurisdiction. Distribution of such presentation in certain jurisdiction may constitute a breach of applicable laws and regulation.
This document is solely for your information on a confidential basis and may not be reproduced, redistributed or sent, in whole or in part, to any other person, including by email or by any other means of electronic communication. In particular, neither this document nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should make themselves aware of the existence of, and observe, any such restrictions.
Neither the Company, nor any of its advisors and representatives may accept any responsibility for any loss or damage incurred by the use of this document or the information set forth herein. Neither the Company, nor any of its advisors and representatives takes any undertaking nor guarantees, whether explicitly or tacitly, the accuracy or the completeness of the information set forth herein. Neither this document, nor any part of it, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.
In particular, in France, any decision to purchase such securities shall rely solely on the documents that have been reviewed by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") and/or published by the Company.
This document does not constitute an offer to purchase any financial instruments in the United States. Securities mentioned in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any offering in all or in part or to make a public offer of securities in the United States.
This document contains information on the objectives of the Company along with some projections and forward-looking statements. The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives may not be fulfilled, and the forecasts or information provided may prove erroneous, and the Company is not required to update such information. Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.
By attending this presentation or reading this document, you agree to be bound by the limitations set out above.
2
AGENDA
Introduction of participating experts
Current results with masitinib in ISM
Design of confirmatory study and pathway to registration
Experts' Opinions
Q&A
Presenting KOL
Participating Experts in Mastocytosis
Cem AKIN, MD, PhD
Dr. Akin is currently a Professor of Allergy and Immunology in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan. He is co-chair of the steering committee of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM).
Michel AROCK, PharmD, PhD
Dr. Arock is professor of physiology and hematology at the Ecole Normale Supérieure of Paris-Saclay and is currently heading the Functional Unit for Biological Emergencies within the Hospital Pitié-SalpêtrièreCharles-Foix in Paris. He has conducted researches on the physiology of mast cells and on the pathophysiology and treatment of mastocytosis for many years. He has also co-authored more than 180 publications referenced in Medline and is currently the Chair (2015-2020) of the European Competence Network on Mastocytosis (ECNM).
Mariana CASTELLS, MD, PhD
Mariana Castells is a Professor at Harvard Medical School. She is a clinician/teacher/researcher at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy Division serving as Director of Drug Hypersensitivity and Rapid Desensitization Center and the Director of the Mastocytosis Center. The Brigham and Women's Hospital BWH Mastocytosis Center in Boston is pioneer in basic, translational and clinical research in mast cell disorders. It is a multidisciplinary center providing excellence in care and innovations in treatment. In 2005, Dr. Castells was the founding Chair of the Task Force on Mast Cell Disorders of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Dr. Castells is a member of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM) Organizing Committee and a member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS).
Oliver HERMINE, MD, PhD
Olivier Hermine is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of 365 international publications. He is founder and coordinator of the reference center of mastocytosis (CEREMAST). He is member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS), a US nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting patients affected by mastocytosis or mast cell activation diseases. Olivier Hermine is also co-founder of AB Science and head of its scientific committee.
4
Masitinib positioning
The planned indication for masitinib is indolent or smouldering systemic mastocytosis, which are the most prevalent forms of mastocytosis.
Category
Symptomatic
disease
Aggressive
disease
Disease according to WHO classification
Cutaneous mastocytosis (CM)
Systemic mastocytosis (SM)
Indolent SM (ISM)
Smouldering SM (SSM)
SM with associated hematologic neoplasm (AHN)
Aggressive SM (ASM)
Mast cell leukemia (MCL)
Mast cell sarcoma
%
Characteristics
Symptoms
Masitinib
patients
scope
≈ 30%
Urticaria pigmentosa
Primarily mild
Not in scope
to moderate
Gastrointestinal, skin,
Mild/
muscle (inflammatory
In scope
≈ 60%
Moderate/
symptoms) and neurology
symptomsSevere
≈5-10%
Cancer: mast cell
Not applicable Not in scope
proliferation and organ
failure
< 2%
5
Indolent or Smouldering Systemic Mastocytosis
Patient with Indolent SM experience multiple symptoms, which can be severe and considered for some patients as not tolerable. Cognitive impairment and depression are prominent features of the disease.
Symptom
Rank Controls Patients P-value
Hermine et al. PLoS One. 2008. Case-control cohort study of patients'
perceptions of disability in mastocytosis..
6
Masitinib profile
Masitinib is a selective kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages/microglia.
Masitinib targets mast cells
Masitinib is a potent and selective inhibitor of mast cellsoWild-type mast cells through c-Kit oD816V activated mast cells through Lyn and Fyn kinases.
Masitinib targets macrophages/microglia
Masitinib is a potent and selective inhibitor of Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Receptor 1(MCSFR-1)
Masitinib is highly selective
Masitinib does not inhibit ABL, Flt3, SRC, and VEGFR
Masitinib high kinase selectivity limits the risk ofoff-target toxicity1,2such as cardiac toxicity or opportunistic infections
Masitinib is orally administered
Tablet in 2 dosage forms
Morning and evening intake
Kinase inhibition profile of masitinib
Cellular Target
Molecular Target
IC50[nM]
Kd [µM]
KIT wild-type (WT)
200
0.008
FYN
240
0.14
Mast cells
LYN
225
0.061
D816V KIT (exon 11)
5,000
Microglia
MCSFR-1
90
0.0076
MasitinibMidostaurin
Notes
Dubreuil 2009, PLoSONE.4(9):e7258; AB Science
2 Davis 2011, Nat Biotechnol; 29(11):1046
7
Masitinib profile
Masitinib inhibits mast cells, regardless of c-Kit mutation status, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn and Fyn kinases.
Illustration of masitinib MoA in mastocytosis
The c-Kit receptor is primarily responsible for mast cell growth, differentiation and survival with mast cell mediator release being initiated through the integration of downstream signaling pathways of c-Kit and FcɛRI. D816V mutant c-Kit receptors result in uncontrolled mast cell proliferation and resistance to apoptosis. Masitinib inhibits WT c-Kit, Lyn and Fyn. In WT c-Kit mast cells (panel a) masitinib directly
inhibits mast cell activation via inhibition of WT c-Kit, while mast cell mediator release and cytokine production are inhibited through targeting of Lyn and Fyn. In D816V mutant c-Kit mast cells (panel b) 8masitinib inhibits mast cell degranulation and cytokine production via Lyn and Fyn inhibition.
Masitinib safety database
The safety profile of masitinib is sufficiently understood with over 6,000 patients enrolled in clinical studies.
Patient exposure as of February 2018*
Safety population
Patients exposed for at least (months)
All
> 6
> 12
Healthy Volunteers subjects
114
0
0
Non Oncology subjects
2 992
1 594
1 001
Oncology subjects
2 926
632
271
Total
6 032
2 226
1 272
ICH E1 Guidance (registration on non-life
300 - 600
100
threatening diseases)
Safety population defined as enrolled patients with at least one documented intake of study drug (Masitinib, placebo, or comparator). All doses * : Annual safety database cut-off date for the release of the Investigator Brochure. Next cut-off date : February 2019
9
ISM - Clinical Development
The clinical program in mastocytosis is comprised of 2 proof of concept studies (one published), one phase 3 study (published), and one phase 3 confirmatory study.
Phase
Design
Population
Primary
Patient
Study
Related
endpoint
target
status
publications
Patients with mastocytosis with
Masitinib efficacy on 2 out of these 4
Prospective, open-label,
handicap and bearing activating point
Study
2a
variables : Pruritius, Flush, Hamilton
21
-
2-parallel group study
mutations in the phosphotransferase
completed
score and Fatigue Impact Scale
domain of c-Kit (D816V)
Patients with systemic indolent
Masitinib efficacy on Pruritius, Flush,
mastocytosis with handicap and not
Open-label,
Pollakyuria, Number of stools,
Study
2a
bearing activating point mutations in
25
Paul, 2010
2-parallel group study
QLQ-C30 score and Hamilton
completed
the phosphotransferase domain of c-
Score
Kit (D816V)
Cumulative response by handicap
Prospective, double-blind,
Patients with documented
(Pruritius, Flush, Hamilton score and
Study
Lortholary, 2017
3
smouldering or indolent systemic
Fatigue Impact Scale). Response on
135
2-parallel group study
completed
(The Lancet)
mastocytosis with severe handicap
a handicap is defined as an
improvement ≥ 75%
Cumulative response by handicap
3
Prospective, double-blind,
Patients with documented
(Pruritius, Flush, Hamilton score and
confirma
smouldering or indolent systemic
Fatigue Impact Scale). Response on
150
To be initiated
2-parallel group study
tory
mastocytosis with severe handicap
a handicap is defined as an
improvement ≥ 75%
10
ISM - Proof of concept studies
Clinical proof of concept has been established both in patients with and without D816V c-Kit mutation.
Phase 2
patients not bearing activating point
mutations in the phosphotransferase domain of c-Kit (D816V) (n=21 patients, single arm)
Change from baseline % at week 12
Flush (per day)
-64%
Pruritus
-36%
Depression
-43%
(HAMD-17)
Fatigue
Not assessed
Phase 2
patients bearing activating point mutations in the phosphotransferase domain of c-Kit (D816V) (n=25 patients, single arm)
Change from baseline % at week 12
Baseline symptoms
≥ Moderate
≥ Severe
Flush (per day)
-60%
-74%
Pruritus
-45%
-45%
Depression
-43%
-49%
(HAMD-17)
Fatigue
-38%
-30%
(Fatigue Impact Scale)
Phase 1 AK002
(N = 11 ISM patients))
Baseline symptoms
≥ Moderate
MSQ at week
MAS2 at
21 to 22 week 21 to 22
-38%
-57%
-49%
-53%
n/a
n/a
-47%
-22%
MSQ: Mastocytosis Questionnaire
MAS2 : Mastocytosis activity and symptom severity questionnaire
11
ISM - Proof of concept studies
The majority of patients in phase 2 chose to remain on masitinib over the long term, and some have been treated for up to 7 years.
Duration of treatment exposure with masitinib in indolent systemic mastocytosis
(Pooled phase 2; n=46 patients)
Exposure to treatment
Patients in extension phase ; N=31 (67.4%)
≥ 12 months
19 (61.3%)
≥ 24 months
13 (41.9%)
≥ 36 months
11 (35.5%)
≥ 48 months
10 (32.3%)
≥ 50 months
10 (32.3%)
≥ 62 months
8 (25.8%)
Long term follow up data of two phase 2 studies showed thattwo-thirds of the patients decided to enroll in the extension phase of the study
61% patients were treated for more than 1 year and 25% were still receiving masitinib after 5 years.
12
ISM - Proof of concept studies
Masitinib also had an effect on mast cells in the skin, as shown by the reduction in urticaria pigmentosa.
Cutaneous effects of masitinib treatment in a male patient before (2007) and after (2014) continuous
masitinib therapy (Study AB06013).
2007
2014
13
ISM - Proof of concept studies
Preliminary evidence suggest that masitinib may be able to reverse cerebral hypoperfusion in mastocytosis patient, correlating with improved cognitive function.
Representative images from mastocytosis patient comparing ASL-MRI
before masitinib treatment (A) and after 6 month treatment (B)
AB
Functional
disorders
associated with
mastocytosis do not appear in conventional MRI but do appear on MRI measuring cerebral blood flow.
14
ISM - Phase 3 study
The first phase 3 study (AB06006) evaluated masitinib versus placebo in 135 patients with ISM and severe symptoms at baseline.
Study Design :
Blinded, placebo controlled, masitinib versus placebo,
Randomization 1:1
Masitinib 6 mg/kg/day
135 patients with ISM
To be evaluable, patients had to have at least one severe symptom (handicap) at baseline
A handicap was defined as a baseline symptom above predefined severity threshold
Pruritus score :
≥ 9
Number of flushes per week : ≥ 8
Depression (HAMD-17) score : ≥ 19
Asthenia (FIS) total score : ≥ 75
Patients had to be unresponsive to optimal symptomatic treatment
Primary analysis: Number of cumulative responses on 4 handicaps [W8 - W24]
Response :
Decrease of ≥75% in any 4 handicap
5 assessments at w8, w12, w16, w20, w24
Calculation
Patients can have between 1 and 4 handicaps at baseline
Therefore a patient can score for 1 to 4 responses at each timepoint
The primary endpoint presented for each treatment arm the number of actual responses divided by the total of theoretical responses
Statistical calculation of thep-value is based on the GEE (generalized estimating equation) model that takes into consideration correlation across variables and across time so that valid inferences can be assured. Missing data = failure
15
ISM - Phase 3 study
Pre-specified primary and secondary analyses on symptoms were positive and supported efficacy based on odds ratio.
AB06006 - Analyses based on symptoms (n=135 ISM patients with severe symptoms)
Masitinib
Placebo
p-value
Odds ratio
Primary
4H75%
Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms
18.7%
7.4%
0.0076
3.63
Analysis
among pruritus, flushes, depression, asthenia
3H75%
Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms
24.7%
9.8%
0.0071
3.06
among pruritus, flushes, depression
Secondary
2H75%
Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms
27.2%
10.7%
0.038
2.63
Analyses
among pruritus or flushes
Pruritus 75%
22.0%
7.3%
0.032
3.13
Cumulative 75% response rate on pruritus
Cumulative response based on the generalized estimating equation model with missing data considered as failure. Longitudinal analysis with respect to symptoms as opposed to patient response rate at a single point in time.
Response rates expressed as ratio of sum of actual responses between weeks 8 and 24 divided by the total number of possible responses over the same treatment period. 4H75% = cumulative response in severe symptoms present at baseline among the four :pruritus, flushes, depression, asthenia.
3H75% = cumulative response in severe symptoms present at baseline among the three: pruritus, flushes, depression.
2H75% = cumulative response in severe symptoms present at baseline among the two: pruritus, flushes.
NOTE that in Lancet article these endpoints use the nomenclature 4R75% etc, R standing for 'response', a term preferred over 'Handicap'.
16
ISM - Phase 3 study
Masitinib also demonstrated significant activity on objective markers of mast cell activation and burden.
AB06006 - Analyses based on objective endpoints
Masitinib
Placebo
p-value
Tryptase - Patients with baseline tryptase ≥20 µg/L
46
44
0.0001
Average relative change from baseline Mean±SD
-18.0 ± 21.4
2.2 ± 26.9
Urticaria Pigmentosa (UP) - Patients with baseline UP
33
36
Average relative change from baseline in the Body Surface Area
0.0210
-12.34 ± 26.41
15.91 ± 59.79
(BSA) covered by UP (Wallace correction)
Darier's sign - Number of patients (baseline)
37
37
Response rate for Darier's sign disappearance (Yes/No) in patients
0.0187
18.92%
2.70%
with "Darier's sign" at baseline
17
ISM - Phase 3 study
The most frequent severe adverse events were related to gastrointestinal disorders and skin cutaneous disorders. No life-threatening toxicities occurred.
AB06006 - All severe AEs during 24-week treatment period with at least one event in the masitinib treatment-arm
SOC / Preferred Term
Masitinib
Placebo
(N=70)
(N=63)
Blood and lymphatic syst. disorders
5
(7·1%)
5 (7·9%)
Neutropenia
3
(4·3%)
1 (1·6%)
Febrile neutropenia
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Leukocytosis
1
(1·4%)
2 (3·2%)
Lymphadenopathy
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Cardiac disorders
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Palpitations
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Eye disorders
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Eyelid oedema
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
disorders
12
(17·1%)
3
Diarrhoea
8 (11·4%)
1 (1·6%)
Nausea
2
(2·9%)
1 (1·6%)
Aphthous stomatitis
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Glossitis
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Haemorrhoids
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Irritable bowel syndrome
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Rectal spasm
1
(1·4%)
0
General disorders and
6
(8·6%)
2 (3·2%)
administration site conditions
Asthenia
4
(5·7%)
1 (1·6%)
Pyrexia
2
(2·9%)
0 (0·0%)
Chills
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Face oedema
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Localised oedema
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Oedema peripheral
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Hepatobiliary disorders
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Cholestasis
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Immune system disorders
1
(1·4%)
1 (1·6%)
Allergic oedema
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
SOC / Preferred Term
Masitinib
Placebo
(N=70)
(N=63)
Infections and infestations
3 (4·3%)
1 (1·6%)
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Pharyngitis
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Viral infection
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Investigations
7 (10·0%)
8 (12·7%)
Neutrophil count decreased
2 (2·9%)
1 (1·6%)
Alanine aminotransferase
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
increased
Aspartate aminotransferase
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
increased
Blood alkaline phosphatase
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
increased
Blood phosphorus decreased
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Gamma-glutamyltransferase
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
increased
Investigation
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Lymphocyte count increased
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
White blood cell count increased
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Musculoskeletal and connective
4 (5·7%)
2 (3·2%)
tissue disorders
Intervertebral disc protrusion
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Muscle spasms
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Osteoarthritis
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Pain in extremity
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Neoplasms benign, malignant
1 (1·4%)
1 (1·6%)
and unspecified
Bladder cancer
1 (1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
SOC / Preferred Term
Masitinib
Placebo
(N=70)
(N=63)
Nervous system disorders
3
(4·3%)
3 (4·8%)
Headache
3
(4·3%)
3 (4·8%)
Psychiatric disorders
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Depression
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Reproductive system and
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
breast disorders
Genital lesion
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Respiratory, thoracic and
2
(2·9%)
1 (1·6%)
mediastinal disorders
Dyspnoea
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Pneumothorax
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Skin and subcutaneous
11
(15·7%)
2
tissue disorders
Rash
4
(5·7%)
0 (0·0%)
Pruritus
3
(4·3%)
1 (1·6%)
Drug eruption
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Erythema multiforme
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Palmar-plantar
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
erythrodysaesthesia
syndrome
Urticaria
1
(1·4%)
0
Vascular disorders
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
Flushing
1
(1·4%)
0 (0·0%)
18
ISM - Phase 3 study
Results from this phase 3 study were published in The Lancet in 2017.
19
ISM - Phase 3 confirmatory study design
Three optimizations of the phase 3 confirmatory study have been implemented based on the first phase 3 and are increasing the probability of success of the study.
DESIGN
OPTIMIZATIONS FROM PREVIOUS PHASE 2/3
Double blind, placebo controlled, randomized 1:1
Masitinib titration up to 6.0 mg/kg/day
Placebo titration up to 6.0 mg/kg/day
Main Inclusion Criteria
Smouldering or Indolent Mastocytosis
Severe symptoms at baseline : Pruritus score ≥ 9 and/or Flushes per week ≥ 8 and/orHAMD-score ≥ 19
Optimal symptomatic treatment failure of his/her handicap
Enrolment: 140 patients
Masitinib arm : 70 patients
Placebo arm : 70 patients
Primary endpoint:
Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline severe symptoms/handicaps among (pruritus, flush, depression)
Response on a handicap is defined as an improvement ≥ 75% for pruritus, flushes and depression.
Treatment duration : 24 weeks
Dose Titration
In previous study, starting dose of 6 mg/kg/day without titration
This led to 20% treatment discontinuation, with discontinuation equal to treatment failure in the analysis
With dose titration from 3.0 to 4.5 and then 6.0 mg over two months period, marginal discontinuation rate
Recording of rescue therapy
In previous study, patients could take rescue treatment in case of worsening of symptoms, which favored the placebo arm
In new study, rescue treatment is equal to treatment failure in the analysis
Run-inperiod
In previous study, there was norun-in to ensure that patients were taking optimal symptomatic treatment at screening
In new study,one-monthrun-in period to control failure to symptomatic treatment
20
ISM - Phase 3 confirmatory study regulatory status
The phase 3 confirmatory study is being initiated and patient enrolment is expected to be initiated in Q1 2020.
Europe
Design reviewed through 2 scientific advices plus input from registration dossier
Protocol approved in France (ANSM) and other European countries
USA
Design reviewed through 1 scientific advices plus once recent interaction
IND approval expected in Q1 2020
21
ISM - Phase 3 confirmatory study timelines
The confirmatory study is expected to be completed early 2022.
Start date: Q1 2020
Patient enrolment: 18 months
Enrolment : 140 patients
Identified sites : 30 sites, only hematology centers
Average enrolment : around 5 patients per site over 18 months
Protocol period: 6 months
Phase 3 completion : Q1 2022
22
Masitinib Intellectual Property
Masitinib IP rights are secured up to 2031 in the US and potentially 2036 in Europe in ISM.
Protection
Item
Duration of protection
Status
Orphan drug status
Masitinib has been granted orphan drug
Exclusivity of 7 years for FDA
Delivered
designation by both EMA and FDA for ISM
and 10 years for EMA
Phase 2/3 'Method of
Until 2031 in the USA
Delivered
Systemic mastocytosis (severe)
use' patents
Until 2036 outside USA
Pending
23
Mariana CASTELLS, MD, PhD
About Mariana Castells
Professor at Harvard Medical School. She is a clinician/teacher/researcher at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy Division serving as Director of Drug Hypersensitivity and Rapid Desensitization Center and the Director of the Mastocytosis Center.
Founding Chair in 2005 of the Task Force on Mast Cell Disorders of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
Member of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM) Organizing Committee
Member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS).
Role in masitinib program
Willing to participate in AB15003 confirmatory study.
24
Mariana Castells
There is a high unmet medical need for patients with indolent forms of systemic mastocytosis.
About the Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) Mastocytosis Center in Boston
The BWH Mastocytosis Center in Boston is pioneer in basic , translational and clinical research in mast cell disorders. It is a multidisciplinary center providing excellence in care and innovations in treatment.
The center provides diagnosis, management and treatment options for over 2000 mastocytosis patients of which 80 % are adults and 20% are children.
The BWH Mastocytosis Center has a majority of patients with Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis suffering from symptoms of mast cell activation and for whom there has been no new options for the last 20 years.
ISM remain a high unmet medical need
The quality of life of patients with mastocytosis is overall severally affected
Patients suffer from itching, flushing , nausea, diarrhea, brain fog , anxiety and acute episodes of anaphylaxis among other debilitating symptoms
Use of new therapeutic options requires a balanced approach with careful evaluation of potential benefits and side effects
25
Mariana Castells
Masitinib has a benefit and toxicity profile which sets it apart from other current tyrosine kinase , with a more favorable benefit ratio and with great potential to improve the quality of life of ISM patients.
Key differentiating factors with masitinib
Safety profile
No apparentlong-term cumulative toxicity
No vascular toxicity
Impact on neurological symptoms
Patients complain first about neurological symptoms
Impact on neurological symptoms
Proven efficacy on neurological symptoms
Proven efficacy on flush and pruritus
Confirmatory phase 3 with masitinib
The most important goal of the BWH Mastocytosis Center is to help alleviate the suffering of patients with mastocytosis , from skin, gastroenterological, neurological and psychiatric symptoms
Masitinib is the leading program in ISM and a viable approach to this goal.
BWH Mastocytosis Center intends to participate to the confirmatory study once the IND is opened
26
Cem AKIN, MD, PhD
About Cem Akin
Professor of Allergy and Immunology in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan.
Co-chairof the steering committee of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM).
Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of ECNM.
Consultancy agreements with Novartis and Blueprint.
Receive research support from Blueprint.
Role in masitinib program
Involved as a consultant in early development program of masitinib.
Willing to participate in AB15003 confirmatory study once the IND is opened.
27
Cem Akin
Masitinib is currently the only drug in phase 3 for a claim on indolent systemic mastocytosis.
Main Forms of
Drug
Sponsor
Target
Status
Differentiating point
mastocytosis
Midostaurin
Novartis
Multi-kinase
Registered
Aggressive
Not competing with masitinib
Avapritinib
Blueprint
Kit 816
Phase 2
Mastocytosis
Medicines
DCC-2618
Deciphera
Multi-kinase
Phase 1
Pharmaceuticals
Masitinib
AB Science
Kit, Lyn, Fyn
Phase 3
First positive phase 3 study in this label
Effects on mast cell activation are not known
As per Blueprint Investigator Brochure, which is publicly
available:
Indolent or
Blueprint
3 cases of intracranial bleeding (1 case of cerebral
disturbance in attention, memory impairment, mental
impairment, personality change, speech disorder) have
occurred in about 30% of patients
Antibody
AK002
Allakos
targeting
Phase 1
Siglec-8
28
Activation of mast cells leads to degranulation and secretion of numerous mediators that are thought to contribute to the multiple symptoms observed in patients.
Clinically Relevant Mediators Released from Mast Cells and Putative Effects
Theoharides T., Valent P., Akin C., NEJM 2015. Mast Cells, Mastocytosis, and Related Disorders
29
KIT-targeting drug imatinib suppresses mast cell production in vitro and in vivo. However, drug- induced mast cell depletion is not accompanied by adverse clinical event.
Imatinib induces mast cell deficiency in the bone marrow of patients with CML. Bone marrow (BM) biopsy material was obtained from patients with CML (n=23) at diagnosis and at the time of major or complete molecular response and at least 2 years on therapy with imatinib (400 mg/day).
Serial sections were prepared from paraffin-embedded BM specimens and stained with antibodies against tryptase (A) and against KIT (B) by indirect immunohistochemistry as well as by Giemsa-staining (C). D: Examples of BM sections stained for tryptase (upper panels) and KIT (lower panels) at diagnosis (upper and lower left panels) and at the time of re-investigation (upper and lower right panels) by indirect immunohistochemistry
Valent P. et al, Oncotarget 2014. Long-term treatment with imatinib results in profound mast cell deficiency in Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia
30
Masitinib demonstrated a positive benefit risk balance in a large controlled study.
Clinically relevant efficacy on key severe symptoms
Efficacy on depression and asthenia
Efficacy on flush and pruritus
Response based on 75% reduction of severity of symptoms
Favorable safety profile
Most frequent AEs occurring at treatment start (rash, diarrhea, nausea) can be managed by judicious dose- escalation in the first two months of treatment
Favorablelong-term safety profile, which is key as patient need life-long treatment
There is enough evidence in my opinion to support the use of masitinib in the treatment of ISM with severe symptoms
31
Michel AROCK, PharmD, PhD
About Michel Arock
Professor of physiology and hematology at the Ecole Normale Supérieure ofParis-Saclay and is currently heading the Functional Unit for Biological Emergencies within the Hospital Pitié-SalpêtrièreCharles-Foix in Paris.
Conducted research on the physiology of mast cells and on the pathophysiology and treatment of mastocytosis for many years.
Co-authoredmore than 180 publications referenced in Medline
Currently the Chair(2015-2020) of the European Competence Network on Mastocytosis (ECNM).
Role in masitinib program
Member of IDMC of AB15003 confirmatory study.
32
Michel Arock
For patients with ISM/SSM, the need is to reduce symptoms, which can be severe.
Mastocytosis can be categorized into cutaneous mastocytosis (CM; mainly children, but some adults have also pure CM) and systemic mastocytosis (SM) and other internal organs, involving the bone marrow.
SM can be further categorized into indolent SM (ISM), smoldering SM (SSM) and advanced SM (ASM,SM-AHN, MCL). In most patients with SM, the skin is also involved.
While Advanced SM therapy is usually based on cytoreductive treatments (Cladribine, Midostaurin), treatment of ISM and SSM.
Indeed the major clinical signs and symptoms observed in ISM and SSM are related to the excessive release of inflammatory/allergic mediators by accumulated mast cells (mast cellmediator-related symptoms; MCMS).
These MCMS, responsible for severe handicap in the patients, comprise among others: pruritus, flushing,GI-tract symptoms, neuropsychiatric symptoms (depression, brain fog, others), bone pain, etc…
These MCMS are usually more or less controlled/attenuated by antimediator therapy(anti-histamines,anti-leukotrienes, corticoids, etc…).
However in a significant proportion of ISM/SSM patients, classicalanti-mediator therapy fail to improve severe handicap.
33
Michel Arock
Patients with ISM/SSM receive multiple conventional symptomatic treatments, which are in most cases unable to reduce symptomatology.
Treatment
Symptoms
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
Depression
H1 Antagonists
Pruritus, flush and sometimes GI pains
H2 Antagonists
Essentially GI pains
Aspirin
Flush, tachycardia (but may cause vascular collapse)
Corticoids
Local treatment of cutaneous lesions, ascites, malabsorption, GI cramps
Cromoglycate disodium
Non-specific mediator release symptoms
Leukotrienes receptor blocker
Respiratory manifestations
Epinephrine
Hypotension
Biphosphonates
Bone pain and bone loss
Ketamine , substance P inhibitors, SSRI
Pain
Anti-IgE antibody (off label)
Anaphylaxis and symptoms
34
Michel Arock
Therefore, there is an urgent need of new drugs able to significantly improve severe symptoms in ISM/SSM and devoid of significant adverse effects.
Among the new drugs, the most promising are tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
However, Midostaurin and Avapritinib, two TKIs active in advanced categories of SM, have demonstrated numerous side effects, sometimeslife-threatening, not compatible with their use in classical therapy-resistant ISM/SSM patients.
Masitinib is a TKI which targets KITwild-type and, interestingly Lyn and Fyn, all being clearly involved in the release of mediators by mast cells in mastocytosis.
Masitinib has already been proved as highly efficacious on severely handicapped ISM/SSM patients in twowell-conducted phases IIa and one phase III. Numerous patients remain on masitinib for years without exhibiting significant adverse effects.
We, at the European Competence Network (ECNM), the largest network of experts working in the field of mastocytosis, strongly believe that Masitinib, thanks to its selectivity on mast cell activation and absence significant side effects, is the perfect drug to control severe handicaps in symptomatic ISM/SSM patients.
We, at the ECNM, support and encourage AB Science to initiate as soon as possible a confirmatory Phase III in severely handicapped ISM/SSM patients and we strongly hope that the results of this Phase III will soon lead to the registration of the drug.
35
Q& A
36
APPENDICES
Mastocytosis
Mastocytosis is a set of diseases characterized by an abnormal accumulation of mast cells in one or more organ systems. The disease is primarily driven by the KIT D816V mutation.
WHO Classification of mastocytosis (2016)
Cutaneous mastocytosis (CM)
Systemic mastocytosis (SM)
Indolent SM (ISM)
Smouldering SM (SSM)
SM with associated hematologic neoplasm (AHN)
Aggressive SM (ASM)
Mast cell leukemia (MCL)
Mast cell sarcoma
≈ 30%
Symptomatic forms
≈ 60%
(debilitating disease)
≈5-10%
Aggressive forms
(Life-threatening disease)
< 2%
38
Mastocytosis
Patients with Indolent SM have a (nearly) normal life expectancy, while patients with aggressive mastocytosis have a median overall survival of approximately four years.
Kaplan Meier Survival for systemic mastocytosis patients classified by type
Indolent Mastocytosis
Aggressive Mastocytosis
Lim KH et al. Blood 2009. Systemic mastocytosis in 342 consecutive adults: survival studies and prognostic factors.
39
Aggressive Mastocytosis
Aggressive mastocytosis can be stratified, based on MARS clinical and molecular criteria, in three risk-groups, each requiring different therapeutic options, and for which masitinib is not a candidate.
Jawhar et al., Blood 2017. Jawhar et al., JCO 2019
40
Masitinib profile
Masitinib inhibits mast cell hyper-activation in a manner that is independent of mutant-KIT (D816V) signaling pathways and which demonstrates cytostatic, disease-modifying properties.
Masitinib potently inhibits degranulation in a model of mast cell hyperactivation. Reduction of mast cell mediator
release/availability in the tissue microenvironment, including SCF, will impact on the disease's underlying pathophysiology.
Degranulation of ratRBL-2H3 mast cells under different conditions (increasing degranulation indicated by greater concentration of the β- hexosaminidase release). The signaling pathways of FcεR and c-KIT are stimulated by ovalbumin (OVA) and SCF (stem cell factor), respectively. These are independent from one another but synergize when stimulated concomitantly (as observed by the KIT-dependent FcεR response).
Masitinib exerts simultaneous inhibition of these pathways via its activity against Lyn/Fyn andc-KIT, respectively. Masitinib treatment of hyper-activated mast cells produced a modest inhibition of the FcεR-dependent response (relative to degranulation in absence of masitinib)
and a near total inhibition of the synergistic KIT-dependent FcεR degranulation response.
(RBL-2H3 is mutated on D817V, equivalent of human D816V in rat, and therefore model of systemic mastocytosis).
41
ISM - Phase 3 study
Similar efficacy was reported in patients with D816V mutation.
AB06006 - Analyses based on symptoms (n= 116 ISM patients with severe symptoms)
Masitinib
Placebo
p-value
Odds ratio
4H75%
Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms
20.2%
7.4%
0.0316
4.45
among pruritus or flushes or depression or asthenia
Subgroup
analysis in
3H75%
patients
Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms
26.6%
9.9%
0.0051
3.36
with D816V
among pruritus or flushes or depression
mutation
2H75%
Cumulative 75% response rate on baseline symptoms
28.8%
10.6%
0.0342
2.80
among pruritus or flushes
42
ISM - Phase 3 study
Clinical relevance of the results is supported by patient response analysis.
AB06006 - Analyses based on patient response
Patient response rate 4H: Number of patients having response (≥75%) on at
least 1 handicap
Patient response on at least one handicap is positive
Patient response on each handicap is positive
Overall W8-W24 - Pearson Chi-Square
Masitinib (n=67)
Placebo (n=62)
Diff.
-
40.3%
24.2%
16.1%
0.0062
Patient response rate 4H: Number of patients having response (≥75%)
on all their baseline handicaps
Overall W8-W24 - Pearson Chi-Square
Masitinib (n=67)
Placebo (n=62)
Diff.
p-value
16.4%
1.6%
14.8%
0.0038
Response rate 4H: Number of patients having response (≥75%) for each
handicap
Patient response regardless of the number of baseline handicaps is positive
A handicap was defined as a baseline symptom above predefined severity threshold
Overall W8-W24
Masitinib
Diff.
Patient having 2 handicaps at baseline
21.0% (n=19)
0.0% (n=25)
21.0%
Patient having 3 handicaps at baseline
12.5% (n=16)
0.0% (n=18)
12.5%
Patient having 4 handicaps at baseline
16.7% (n=6)
0.0% (n=3)
16.7%
43
ISM - Phase 3 study
The pre-specified primary analysis based on 4H75% endpoint and the GEE model is most appropriate to demonstrate the clinical relevance of masitinib in the claimed indication.
The composite endpoint selected, although complex, was the most appropriate for the disease
Key parameters
Choice
Validation
FDA recommended to use symptoms for which a validated scale is available
Key symptoms of the
Flush and pruritus: choice of endpoints validated through scientific advice
Depression: Prevalent symptom validated in the literature
Selected
disease
Measurable symptoms
• Hermine 2008: 63% of patients particularly suffer from depression
symptoms
• Moura 2011: 64% of patients
based on validated
• Jennings 2014: Ranked n°1 for continual burden of extreme severity symptoms
scales
• Siebenhaar 2016: Representative symptoms include tired during the day, and anxiety and
depression
Baseline severity
Severe symptoms to
justify benefit / risk
Validated by EMA scientific advice (EMA/CHMP/H/SA/573/2/FU/2/2011/PA/SME/II)
threshold
balance
Response
Deep response (≥75%) to
Validated by EMA scientific advice (EMA/CHMP/H/SA/573/2/FU/2/2011/PA/SME/II)
threshold
guarantee relevant benefit
Repeated measure on
Validated by literature (Magliacane, 2014) to capture fluctuation of symptoms
Timepoint for
patient*handicap allowing
High inter-individual and intra-individual variability associated with the symptoms
efficacy
the measure of the
The occurrence, persistence and severity of each symptom can fluctuate over time for any given
assessment
change over time in the
individual, as well as from person to person
burden of symptoms
Analysis based on GEE model
Application of EMA guidance (CHMP/EWP/83561/2005) on clinical trials in small populations
GEE adjusts for correlation between treatment, visits, and symptoms and does not inflate responses
44
ISM - Targeted population
Adult population with indolent systemic mastocytosis is estimated to be around 65,000 in the USA and in the EU.
AB Science SA published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 15:29:00 UTC