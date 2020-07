Quarterly operating earnings at the rival of Germany's Schaeffler were 669 million Swedish crowns (58.91 million pounds), down from 2.5 billion crowns in the year-earlier period, and below the 960 million crowns mean analyst forecast according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted for large non-recurring items such as restructuring costs, only partly factored into analysts' estimates, the operating profit was 1.57 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)