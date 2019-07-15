Log in
05:01aAB TRACTION : Interim report January - June
GL
05/10AB TRACTION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/09AB TRACTION : Interim report January - March 2019
GL
AB Traction: Interim report January - June

07/15/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Period April - June

  • Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 229 (109), distributed as follows:
    • Active holdings, listed MSEK 189 (63).
    • Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 0 (−18).
    • Financial investments MSEK 42 (66).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 15.48 (7.36).
  • Net asset value per share increased by 9 percent adjusted for dividend paid.
  • The return on listed active holdings amounted to just under 19 percent.
  • Traction sells its holding in WYG in conjunction with a cash offer.

Period January - June

  • Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 341 (145), distributed as follows:
    • Active holdings, listed MSEK 219 (92).
    • Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 0 (−16).
    • Financial investments MSEK (73).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 23.06 (9.81).
  • The return on listed active holdings amounted to just over 22 percent.
  • Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 198 (178).
  • Net asset value per share increased by 13 (−3) percent.

Events after the end of the period under review

  • The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 30 June, amounts to MSEK 15 as of 12 July 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 a.m., CET on July 15, 2019.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Petter Jan Stillström President, CEO, Director & Venture Manager
Bengt Erik Arne Stillström Chairman
Johanna Luppert Chief Financial Officer
Maria Linde Director
Per Anders Sören Eriksson Director
