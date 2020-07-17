Log in
AB Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
07/17 08:50:57 am
160.5 SEK   +1.10%
08:29aVOLVO : Sees Demand Staying Low -- Earnings Review
DJ
07:27aVOLVO B : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05:02aEUROPE : European shares flat ahead of EU summit, Ericsson soars after earnings
RE
Volvo : Sees Demand Staying Low -- Earnings Review

07/17/2020 | 08:29am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Volvo AB reported results for the second quarter on Friday. Here's what we watched:

NET INCOME: Volvo posted a net loss for the period ended June 30 of 282 million Swedish kronor ($31 million) compared with a profit of SEK11.13 billion for the same period last year, and a market forecast loss of SEK811 million, taken from FactSet and based on 11 analysts' forecasts.

SALES: Sales fell to SEK73.23 billion, compared with analysts' forecasts of SEK72.43 billion. Sales for the second quarter of 2019 were SEK120.69 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

DEMAND: Total truck net order intake in 2Q 2020 decreased by 45% to 26,507 trucks while deliveries decreased by 57% to 28,033 trucks. In 2Q, all major regions followed the same pattern due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it said. Initial disruptions to the supply chains were followed by dropping fleet utilization and a significant drop in demand. During the course of the quarter there was a gradual return on all these parameters. The supply chain, including the Volvo Group's plants, was re-started in May after about a month of complete standstill. Production is currently running well, it added.

GUIDANCE: Volvo previously scrapped guidance amid the "turbulent and unstable situation with low visibility." However Volvo did say Friday that it expects demand to continue to be negatively affected in the short and medium term because of the lower economic activity in many markets and young truck fleets. "Therefore, we need to turn some of the short-term cost reduction activities into structural measures, and in 2Q we announced that we will further reduce the white-collar workforce by approximately 4,100 positions."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 329 B 36 393 M 36 393 M
Net income 2020 10 888 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
Net cash 2020 49 184 M 5 442 M 5 442 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 3,97%
Capitalization 323 B 35 701 M 35 718 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 91 163
Free-Float 87,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 163,37 SEK
Last Close Price 158,75 SEK
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Ohlsson Executive Vice President-Group Trucks Operations
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO1.18%35 701
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED30.87%7 744
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.18.46%7 262
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.55.51%3 359
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.79%2 577
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.5.55%1 087
