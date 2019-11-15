Log in
Abacus Health Products : Announces Release Date, Conference Call Details for 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

0
11/15/2019 | 01:35pm EST

Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE: ABCS, OTCQX: ABAHF) (“Abacus” or the “Company”) will release its 2019 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 21, 2019, prior to the market open and management will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

Conference Call & Live Audio Webcast Details:

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1.844.260.4846 or 1.270.833.1296, conference ID: 3343986.

Please dial-in or connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a secure line.

Archived Replay:

For those parties unavailable to attend, the conference call will be archived for replay until November 28th, 2019. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1.855.859.2056 or 1.404.537.3406 and enter the conference ID 3343986.

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis Sativa L. plant. Abacus’ products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus’ formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus’ products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

To learn more about Abacus, visit www.abacushp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
