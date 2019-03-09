Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Abattis Bioceuticals Corp    ATT   CA00258G1037

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP

(ATT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/01 03:42:22 pm
0.08 CAD   --.--%
11:05aAbattis Announces Resignation of Directors
NE
02/04IIROC Trading Halt - ATT; BXV; ZRO; GPK; MDD
AQ
01/21ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - ATT
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abattis Announces Resignation of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 11:05am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2019) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (CSE: ATT) (OTC Pink: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") announces that, effective February 20, 2019 and March 6, 2019, both Wolfgang Richter and James Irving have respectively resigned as directors of the Company.

The Company thanks both Mr. Richter and Mr. Irving for their service and wishes each all the best in their future endeavors.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is positioned to be a leader in the cannabis industry as a fully integrated medicinal cannabis company. The Company's flagship cultivation asset is located on beautiful British Columbia's Gabriola Island, where the Company plans to grow medical-grade cannabis and select craft strains of infamous "B.C. Bud".

Abattis has also continued to organically grow its products divisions. From its Abattis-branded vaporizer line, to the recent launch of its first proprietary cannabinoid therapeutic formulated for pain, COMFORT™. Abattis also continues to service the cultivation industry through its preferred service agreements with Northern Vine Canada Inc. and Dicentra Inc., one of Canada's largest regulatory advisory firms.

To further its reach into the cannabis space, Abattis has made several strategic investments into cutting-edge research performed in partnership with the University of British Columbia and Mitacs, to research and develop nanoemulsified cannabinoid-rich hemp oil. As well as investments into XLABS Therapeutics (ONT) Inc., building one of Canada's largest cannabinoid manufacturing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP,

"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com

For inquiries please contact 1 (808) 650-3007 or at investors@abattis.com. Abattis' investor relations are managed by Canada One Communications Inc.

About Canada One Communications Inc.

Canada One Communications Inc. ("Canada One") is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focuses on both private and public sectors within the Canadian markets. Canada One offers timely responses to all investor inquiries over several mediums and effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. Canada One's dedicated and experienced team strives to promote client information to the public and educate potential investors on the various developments of its clients. From basic phone-call and email investor correspondence, to full-scale comprehensive marketing packages which includes industry analysis, website development, corporate videos and other marketing programs, Canada One provides a full suite of services that are fully compliant with Canadian securities regulations. Canada One is driven by an uncompromising dedication to provide publicly listed and private companies with across-the-board investor relations and marketing solutions, directly translating these services into organic growth and increased market value of its valued clients.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43317


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP
11:05aAbattis Announces Resignation of Directors
NE
02/04IIROC Trading Halt - ATT; BXV; ZRO; GPK; MDD
AQ
01/21ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - ATT
AQ
01/18ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS : IIROC Trading Halt - ATT
AQ
01/14ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS : Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Nutr..
AQ
2018Abattis Bioceuticals Corp., A Fully Integrated Medical Marijuana Company, CEO..
NE
2018ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP. : - Comfort Launch by Vergence Naturals Exceeds Expec..
AQ
2018ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS : Comfort Launch by Vergence Naturals Exceeds Expectations
AQ
2018ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS : Comfort Launch by Vergence Naturals Exceeds Expectations
AQ
2018Abattis to Display Products and Services at O'Cannabiz Conference on December..
GL
More news
Chart ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP
Duration : Period :
Abattis Bioceuticals Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Mitchell Chief Operating Officer
Kent McParland Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Irving Independent Director
Peter Gordon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP0.00%0
GILEAD SCIENCES-0.03%80 651
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.78%45 318
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.66%43 230
GENMAB6.98%10 580
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC19.86%9 325
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.