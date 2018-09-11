Abattis Strengthens Management Team and Provides Company Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the “Company” or “Abattis”) ( CSE:ATT ) ( OTC:ATTBF ) is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.



The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Breitinger as the Company’s corporate secretary. Ms. Breitinger brings considerable experience to her role, having spent more than twenty years providing corporate services to companies across a range of industries. Ms. Breitinger has also owned and operated a successful business with operations based in both Canada and the United States.

“Nicole will make an excellent addition to our team, and we hope her engagement will bring additional focus to our corporate governance,” stated Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis.

The Company continues to advance its development of a hemp-infused, cannabinoid-rich, THC-free craft beer in conjunction with Faculty Brewing Company and the Company is working with Northern Vine Labs under its general services agreement to carry out research, development and analytical testing on this product. The Company also continues to advance its research on the development of nano-emulsified and liposomal platforms for the delivery of cannabinoid-rich hemp-oil. Finally, the Company is working diligently towards its Cyber Monday launch of a new product line centered on the alleviation of pain and inflammation. In connection with the launch, the Company has contracted with a number of key consultants to assist with the launch and provide services ranging from ingredient sourcing to development of an advertising campaign.

The Company is also pleased to announce its engagement of Canada One Communications Inc. (“Canada One”) to manage the Company’s investor relations activities. Canada One is a leading investor relations and communications provider, which services public companies across all industries. Pursuant to its engagement, Canada One will receive a fee of $10,000 per month.

“The Company is always striving to improve its communications with shareholders and stakeholders,” commented Rob Abenante. “Canada One gives us access to a top tier team of communications experts to manage communications with our growing shareholder base. Communication with our shareholders is top priority at Abattis,” added Mr. Abenante.

To further build awareness, the Company has engaged Stockbridge Inc., an arm’s length service provider, to provide market awareness for the Company and author and distribute a series of independent research articles on the Company. Each article will be reviewed and approved by the Company prior to release to ensure the content is consistent with the Company’s vision and that the information contained therein is consistent with the Company’s public disclosure. Stockbridge Inc. has been engaged for one month, for a fee of $25,000 and does not own any of the Company’s securities.

"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For inquiries please contact (808) 650-3007 or at investors@abattis.com.

