ABB LTD

(ABB)
08/09 11:29:47 am
171.85 SEK   -1.07%
02:28aABB Names Bjoern Rosengren as New Chief Executive
DJ
01:41aABB's largest shareholder pleased with new CEO appointment
RE
01:33aABB : Rosengren is ideal candidate to transform ABB, says Chairman
RE
ABB Names Bjoern Rosengren as New Chief Executive

08/12/2019 | 02:28am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

ABB on Sunday named Bjoern Rosengren as its new chief executive, succeeding Peter Voser who has been in the role on an interim basis.

The Swiss company said Mr. Rosengren will join the company on Feb. 1 and will then assume the role of chief executive on March 1. Mr. Rosengren has been the chief executive of engineering group Sandvik AB since 2015.

Mr. Voser will revert to his position as chairman of the board.

"The board is pleased that Bjoern Rosengren will be taking the lead at ABB, bringing with him a proven track record of value creation and exactly the managerial skills ABB needs during the next stage of its transformation," Mr. Voser said.

Investor AB (INVE-B.SK), which holds an 11.2% share of capital and votes in ABB and is its largest shareholder, welcomed Mr. Rosengren's appointment and said he is the right person to lead the Swiss company.

"We fully support ABB's new strategic direction with a simplified and decentralized organizational structure," Investor AB Chief Executive Johan Forssell said.

In April, ABB parted ways with its then CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, who left with immediate effect after five years in the job.

Mr. Spiesshofer's departure came just months after the engineering company unveiled a major new strategy.

Last month, ABB issued a fairly cautious short-term outlook, noting that global markets remain affected by geopolitical uncertainties, and said its second-quarter net profit fell due to charges relating to the sale of its solar-inverter business.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -1.07% 171.85 Delayed Quote.0.70%
ABB LTD -0.76% 17.53 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
SANDVIK AB -2.43% 138.5 Delayed Quote.9.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 628 M
EBIT 2019 1 770 M
Net income 2019 1 255 M
Debt 2019 6 002 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 3 915 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,74  $
Last Close Price 17,99  $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD0.70%38 470
ABB LTD-5.51%38 470
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.81%9 350
ABB INDIA LTD4.35%4 173
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-40.26%2 295
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.11%1 349
