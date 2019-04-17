Log in
ABB Ltd

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/16 11:31:22 am
20.11 CHF   +1.49%
01:49aABB : 1Q Earnings Fell Despite Revenue, Orders Growth
DJ
01:28aABB : Resilient growth
PU
01:26aHITACHI : ABB names Voser as interim CEO after Spiesshofer quits
RE
News 
News

ABB : 1Q Earnings Fell Despite Revenue, Orders Growth

0
04/17/2019 | 01:49am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

ABB Ltd. (ABBN.EB) said Wednesday that earnings in the first quarter fell despite strong revenue growth and a rise in orders.

The Swiss engineering group said net profit for the period fell 6% to $535 million. ABB said revenue for the period came to $6.85 billion compared with $6.44 billion the year previous.

Orders for the first quarter rose 3% on a comparable basis to $7.61 billion, the company said.

ABB Chief Financial Officer Timo Ihamuotila said: "We delivered another quarter of solid orders and revenue growth demonstrating the quality and resilience of our portfolio despite the softening we have seen in some of our end-markets, particularly in discrete manufacturing and the automotive sector."

In the short term, the company expects oil prices and currency effects to influence its results.

In a separate release on Wednesday, ABB named Peter Voser as its interim chief executive after Ulrich Spiesshofer stepped down from the role which he held since 2013.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.74% 184.6 Delayed Quote.8.17%
ABB LTD 1.49% 20.11 Delayed Quote.7.57%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 866 M
EBIT 2019 2 853 M
Net income 2019 1 846 M
Debt 2019 5 088 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
P/E ratio 2020 12,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 43 436 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD7.57%42 868
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED35.83%12 936
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC23.11%4 728
ABB INDIA LTD6.47%4 340
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 114
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED8.91%1 780
