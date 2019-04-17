ABB : 1Q Earnings Fell Despite Revenue, Orders Growth

By Anthony Shevlin



ABB Ltd. (ABBN.EB) said Wednesday that earnings in the first quarter fell despite strong revenue growth and a rise in orders.

The Swiss engineering group said net profit for the period fell 6% to $535 million. ABB said revenue for the period came to $6.85 billion compared with $6.44 billion the year previous.

Orders for the first quarter rose 3% on a comparable basis to $7.61 billion, the company said.

ABB Chief Financial Officer Timo Ihamuotila said: "We delivered another quarter of solid orders and revenue growth demonstrating the quality and resilience of our portfolio despite the softening we have seen in some of our end-markets, particularly in discrete manufacturing and the automotive sector."

In the short term, the company expects oil prices and currency effects to influence its results.

In a separate release on Wednesday, ABB named Peter Voser as its interim chief executive after Ulrich Spiesshofer stepped down from the role which he held since 2013.

