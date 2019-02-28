Log in
ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
My previous session
02/27 11:31:14 am
20.26 CHF   -0.98%
01:20aABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
DJ
12:56aABB : Solid Growth
BU
12:56aABB STRATEGY UPDATE : Shaping a Leader Focused in Digital Industries
BU
ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising

02/28/2019 | 01:20am EST

By Nathan Allen

ABB Ltd. (ABBN.EB) said Thursday that earnings fell in the fourth quarter despite orders rising across all divisions and regions.

The Swiss engineering group said net profit for the October-to-December period fell to $317 million from $393 million a year earlier.

ABB said profitability was hit by higher costs and charges from legacy operations as well as the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions.

Revenue rose to $7.40 billion from a restated figure of $6.80 billion, while orders increased 10% to $6.99 billion, the company said.

Analysts had forecast net profit of $299 million on revenue of $7.26 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

The company proposed a dividend of 0.80 Swiss francs ($0.80) a share, up from CHF0.78 a year earlier.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -1.47% 187.45 Delayed Quote.9.84%
ABB LTD -0.98% 20.26 Delayed Quote.8.37%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES -1.01% 127.6 Real-time Quote.23.05%
