ABB : Ability™ Collaborative Operations helps leading paper producer in Indonesia to optimize mill operations

10/18/2018 | 11:18am CEST

ABB recently added ABB AbilityTM Collaborative Operations to its service deliverables at a major paper mill in East Java, Indonesia. The site produces a variety of printing and writing paper, other paper-related products, and packaging products including cardboard boxes. With an annual capacity of 320,000 metric tons, the mill is one of the world's largest single-site producers of writing stationery.

Automating production requires processing large amounts of data. As complexity increases, so does the volume of data. Collaborative Operations helps paper producers to make productive use of this data to identify and address production, quality and cost issues that can inhibit peak performance. This improves return on capital. Collaborative Operations helps to maximize business value by turning data insights into direct action.

At the mill, Collaborative Operations is reducing cycle times on product grade changes, resulting in higher production. It is also stabilizing moisture and other additive levels using multivariable predictive controls. Specific improvements include increased production due to higher equipment availability, fewer sheet breaks, lower chemical costs and reduced paper quality variation. These improvements all lead to better product quality and consistency, fewer rejects and more sales.

This project builds upon ABB's 15-year history of delivering traditional and advanced services to the mill. Collaborative Operations enhances ABB's ability to positively impact daily mill operations to ensure that results achieved over the years will continue and improve.

ABB has three Collaborative Operations Centers dedicated to pulp and paper industry customers in Finland, the United States, and now Singapore, as well as many more that serve other industry segments. All three pulp and paper centers may be involved with delivering advanced services to this mill in order to leverage various skill sets in each region.

ABB AbilityTM Collaborative Operations is a true Internet-of-Things application and is part of the company's portfolio of ABB AbilityTM digital solutions. Collaborative Operations provides performance management, remote monitoring and preventive analysis technologies to improve security, efficiency and productivity in various industries. ABB AbilityTM Collaborative Operations Centers connect people in enterprise-wide production facilities and headquarters to ABB's technology and expertise.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:17:00 UTC
