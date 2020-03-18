ABB : Annual General Meeting of ABB Ltd

– AGM will take place under extraordinary conditions

– Shareholders are not allowed to attend in person and are requested to vote via independent proxy

ABB confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 26, 2020, as planned. In accordance with the requirements as defined in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland, dated March 16, 2020, regarding measures against combatting the coronavirus, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the event in person.

Shareholders are requested to vote their shares in advance by giving a power of attorney to the independent proxy. The respective deadline has been further extended to March 25, 2020, 10:00 am CET.

The AGM will neither have any addresses by the Chairman and senior management, nor a webcast. It will only allow the independent proxy on behalf of the shareholders to vote on the proposals of the Board of Directors, which can be found on ABB’s investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

The voting results will be published on www.abb.com/agm shortly after the AGM.

