Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/17 12:31:50 pm
15.56 CHF   +2.64%
01:47aAnnual General Meeting of ABB Ltd
DJ
01:33aABB : Annual General Meeting of ABB Ltd
BU
03/17ABB : Completes Acquisition of Chinese EV Charging Provider Chargedot
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : Annual General Meeting of ABB Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:33am EDT

– AGM will take place under extraordinary conditions
– Shareholders are not allowed to attend in person and are requested to vote via independent proxy

ABB confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 26, 2020, as planned. In accordance with the requirements as defined in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland, dated March 16, 2020, regarding measures against combatting the coronavirus, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the event in person.

Shareholders are requested to vote their shares in advance by giving a power of attorney to the independent proxy. The respective deadline has been further extended to March 25, 2020, 10:00 am CET.

The AGM will neither have any addresses by the Chairman and senior management, nor a webcast. It will only allow the independent proxy on behalf of the shareholders to vote on the proposals of the Board of Directors, which can be found on ABB’s investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

The voting results will be published on www.abb.com/agm shortly after the AGM.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABB LTD
01:47aAnnual General Meeting of ABB Ltd
DJ
01:33aABB : Annual General Meeting of ABB Ltd
BU
03/17ABB : Completes Acquisition of Chinese EV Charging Provider Chargedot
DJ
03/17ABB : Completes Acquisition of Chinese EV Charging Provider Chargedot
BU
03/09Siemens aims for 30% stake in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources
RE
03/03ABB : Supplemental AGM information (Sweden)
AQ
03/03ABB : Dividend Access Facility 2020
AQ
03/03ABB : adds Cylon Controls to its Smart Buildings portfolio
PU
03/03ABB : to Acquire Cylon Controls
DJ
03/02Factbox - Jack Welch proteges who led Corporate America
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 797 M
EBIT 2020 2 596 M
Net income 2020 3 641 M
Debt 2020 1 734 M
Yield 2020 5,06%
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 34 582 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 24,09  $
Last Close Price 16,21  $
Spread / Highest target 80,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-32.54%34 472
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%9 239
ABB INDIA LIMITED1.22%2 760
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-54.72%1 810
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.38.54%1 721
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.24%1 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group