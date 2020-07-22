Log in
ABB Ltd ABBN CH0012221716

Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/21 11:31:30 am
01:35aABB : Beat 2Q Expectations But Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fell
01:17aABB : Appoints Theodor Swedjemark as Chief Communications Officer
01:07aABB : to Launch Share Buyback Program
ABB : Appoints Theodor Swedjemark as Chief Communications Officer

07/22/2020 | 01:03am EDT

As of August 1, 2020, Theodor Swedjemark (40) will join the Executive Committee of ABB as the company’s Chief Communications Officer. Swedjemark has held the position on an interim basis since March 1, 2020.

Swedish-national Swedjemark has been at ABB since 2006. He joined the company as an executive management trainee before moving to the group M&A department at ABB’s headquarters in Zurich. In 2014, he took over a senior management role for Electrification products in the Czech Republic, covering the Central and Eastern European market. After returning to Zurich, Swedjemark managed the Strategic Portfolio Review of the Power Grids project during 2016, after which he assumed the role of Chief of Staff in 2017, later adding group responsibility for government relations & public affairs.

Under his remit, Swedjemark will be functionally responsible for: external and internal communications, brand management, ABB Formula E, government relations & public affairs, as well as sustainability & HSE. Swedjemark holds a master’s degree in business administration and economics from Linköping University in Sweden.

Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB said: “We are delighted that Theodor has taken this all-important role that is now elevated to the level of Executive Committee, underlying the importance of professional and clear communication at a time of change for ABB. Theodor is a true ABB-insider, with a strong range of business, financial, leadership and diplomatic skills to support the company with the implementation of its strategy.”

As of August 1, 2020, the Executive Committee will comprise of: Björn Rosengren, Chief Executive Officer; Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer; Tarak Mehta, President Electrification; Peter Terwiesch, President Industrial Automation; Morten Wierod, President Motion; Sami Atiya, President Robotics & Discrete Automation; Sylvia Hill, Chief Human Resources Officer; Maria Varsellona, General Counsel & Company Secretary; and Theodor Swedjemark, Chief Communications Officer.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com


