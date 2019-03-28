Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/28 08:45:17 am
18.498 CHF   +0.10%
08:30aABB : Approaches 60% Revenue From Eco-Friendly Technology
DJ
06:01aABB : is writing the future of digital industries at Hannover Messe
AQ
01:46aABB : publishes 2018 annual report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : Approaches 60% Revenue From Eco-Friendly Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:30am EDT

By Dieter Holger

ABB Ltd. (ABB.SK) inched closer to achieving 60% of its revenue from technologies that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, it said Thursday.

The Swiss-Swedish engineering giant earned 57% of its revenue from eco-efficient products, solutions and services in 2018, up slightly from 56% in 2017, as it works toward 60% by 2020, according to the company's annual reports.

ABB's engineering is present in utilities, factories, transport and infrastructure. One of the increasingly popular eco-friendly products the company offers are electric-vehicle charging stations.

The company said it received multiple orders for EV charging stations in several countries in 2018, including for its new fast-charging station, the Terra HP, which can add up to 200 kilometers of range to an EV in eight minutes. More than 6,500 of the stations are currently active across 60 countries.

"The development of EV charging markets accelerated sharply during 2018," ABB said.

ABB is set to benefit from the first European Union-specific standards for heavy-duty vehicles that lawmakers agreed to this February, which require trucks sold from 2025 to emit 15% less carbon dioxide and those sold from 2030 to emit 30% less. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association has said EU countries will need to roll out more charging stations to meet the targets.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.67% 173.55 Delayed Quote.1.03%
ABB LTD 0.27% 18.53 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABB LTD
08:30aABB : Approaches 60% Revenue From Eco-Friendly Technology
DJ
06:01aABB : is writing the future of digital industries at Hannover Messe
AQ
01:46aABB : publishes 2018 annual report
AQ
03/27ABB INDIA : NITI Aayog and ABB facilitating adoption of Artificial Intelligence ..
AQ
03/26ABB : Gets Contract to Power Chinese-Built Cruise Ship
DJ
03/26ABB : wins contract to power the first Chinese-built cruise vessel
AQ
03/25KEY FINDINGS OF THE POWER QUALITY MA : Key Players General Electric, ABB, Schnei..
AQ
03/23ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP : Racing for the future
AQ
03/21Volkswagen, NorthVolt Team Up on Battery Research -- Update
DJ
03/20ABB : free@home® thermostat wins prestigious iF Design Award
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 957 M
EBIT 2019 2 890 M
Net income 2019 1 885 M
Debt 2019 4 919 M
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,02
P/E ratio 2020 11,75
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 40 297 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-1.15%40 297
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.42%11 334
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC7.63%4 131
ABB INDIA LTD-0.77%4 077
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 446
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED4.70%1 707
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.