ABB : Audi and ABB partner in New Zealand to reduce emissions with an E-mobility solution

Auckland, New Zealand

| 2020-07-23

Audi and ABB are nearing completion of their joint partnership to bring charging points in-to Audi Authorised Dealerships nationwide, offering AC and DC charging solutions, which will contribute to the country's objective of becoming carbon nuetral by 2025.

As part of their plan to support sustainable transport nationwide, Audi New Zealand and ABB recently launched the country's first 175kW DC charger at Audi's Archibald dealership.

The Terra HP charger can provide the Audi e tron SUV, with duel electric motors, 145Km of extended driving range as little as 10 mins of charging. The e-mobility solution is part of ABB's overall strategy to support the country becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

ABB's high-power modular charging system offers high output current capability, supporting 400VDC and 800VDC vehicles with a single power cabinet system delivering up to 375A and 160kW continuously and 175kW at its peak. With two power cabinets, the system delivers up to 500A and 350kW.

Following Archibald's lead, Giltrap Audi, Ebbett Audi and Farmer Audi will also have a 175kw DC charger installed. Nine further Audi dealerships are already home to the ABB Terra 54 charger, a 50kW DC charger which delivers a full 400 km charge in two hours.



ABB is providing a total number of 16 charging systems to 11 Audi dealerships in the North Island located in Auckland, the European Motor Distributors head office, Hamilton, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Napier and Wellington. In the South Island, the chargers can be found in Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown.

Commenting on the installation of the charging stations, Dean Sheed, General Manager, Audi New Zealand said, 'Audi is the first automotive brand in New Zealand to invest in this level of charging infrastructure throughout the country. It can be utilized immediately by our Audi e-tron customers, adding to the premium customer support we have in place for our owners. We expect other brands to follow our lead, thereby raising the charging capability for the country and keeping New Zealand at a world-class level.'

ABB has unrivalled expertise in developing sustainable transport solutions. Since entering the EV-charging market a decade ago, ABB has sold more than 14,000 ABB DC fast chargers across more than 80 countries. ABB is recognised as a global leader in e-mobility solutions and with our own Mission to Zero we demonstrate our commitment to writing a more sustainable future.

ABB's Country Managing Director, Ewan Morris reiterated ABB's position in the e-mobility marketplace. 'We are delighted to have partnered with Audi New Zealand on this landmark project which will help the country to realise its vision for a cleaner and greener transport future.'

The Audi e-tron is a full size SUV with two electric motors with a total output of 300kW and 664Nm of torque and has a 0-100km/hr of 5.7 seconds. It will cover over 400km on a single charge and is the first series production vehicle that can charge at fast charging stations with direct current (DC) at up to 150kW. It is also comfortable charging its 95kWh battery at home using normal 240 volt AC power in a 'top up' scenario.

About Audi

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in twelve countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2017, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.878 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 3,815 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 55,900 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com



Links:

For more information on the new Audi e-tron please refer to www.audi.co.nz/e-tron

