Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : Completes Acquisition of Chinese EV Charging Provider Chargedot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:17am EDT

ABB has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Chargedot"). The transaction was announced on October 28, 2019.

Since its establishment in 2009, Shanghai-based Chargedot has made a significant contribution to the uptake of electric vehicles in China. The company supplies AC and DC charging stations, as well as the necessary software platform to a range of customers that includes EV manufacturers, EV charging network operators and real estate developers. It has approximately 205 employees and its other shareholders include Shanghai SAIC Anyo Charging Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SAIC.

The acquisition is expected to further strengthen ABB's relationship with leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers and broaden the company's e-mobility portfolio with hardware and software developed specifically for local requirements as well as service offerings.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability(TM) digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com

Important notice about forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the acquisition of Chargedot by ABB. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as expects, and other similar terms. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the expected benefits of the acquisition will be realized. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect ABB's business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors discussion in ABB's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. ABB undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005248/en/ 

 
    CONTACT:

For more information please contact:

Media Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

ABB Ltd

Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland 

 
    SOURCE: ABB 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABB LTD
04:17aABB : Completes Acquisition of Chinese EV Charging Provider Chargedot
DJ
04:03aABB : Completes Acquisition of Chinese EV Charging Provider Chargedot
BU
03/09Siemens aims for 30% stake in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources
RE
03/03ABB : Supplemental AGM information (Sweden)
AQ
03/03ABB : Dividend Access Facility 2020
AQ
03/03ABB : adds Cylon Controls to its Smart Buildings portfolio
PU
03/03ABB : to Acquire Cylon Controls
DJ
03/02Factbox - Jack Welch proteges who led Corporate America
RE
03/02ABB : Completes Divestment of Solar Inverter Business To FIMER SpA
DJ
03/02ABB : Completes Divestment of Solar Inverter Business To FIMER SpA
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 797 M
EBIT 2020 2 596 M
Net income 2020 3 834 M
Debt 2020 1 478 M
Yield 2020 5,13%
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 34 123 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 24,09  $
Last Close Price 15,99  $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-35.13%34 178
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%9 639
ABB INDIA LIMITED1.22%2 894
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-42.15%2 312
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.38.54%1 733
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.24%1 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group