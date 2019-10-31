ABB : Customer is key @ ABB's new website for digital industrial solutions

ABB today launched its new website for ABB Ability™, the company's digital offering. The customer-centric website provides in-depth information about the solutions, people and partnerships that are driving digital transformation across industries. The English-based website can be accessed at: ability.abb.com

The new website is organized by customer segment, making it easy for customers to browse the ABB Ability™ solutions most relevant to their business needs. Within each segment, website visitors can find customer success stories, use cases, and the entire ABB Ability™ catalog, which includes 220 solutions across a wide range of distinct customer segments. It also highlights ABB's digital partners - Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dassault Systèmes and IBM - and the capabilities they bring to complement and complete ABB's digital solutions.

'Just like ABB, the ABB Ability™ website is focused on customers first,' said Guido Jouret, Chief Digital Officer at ABB. 'We are excited to provide our customers with this enhanced intuitive tool, which will continue to evolve with new features alongside our digital platform. This new website is just the latest example of how ABB Ability™ is writing the future of digitalization for our customers.'

The ABB Ability™ website also offers valuable insights into topics that are profoundly altering how companies operate in the 21st century, such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the Energy Revolution and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Visitors can also learn more about ABB's approach to digital transformation.

In addition, website visitors can view videos explaining how ABB's digital solutions for the Marine industry reduce emissions in city ports, or how the integration of digital systems and ABB Ability™ smart sensors improve quality in the Food and Beverage industry. The site also provides a direct link into the ABB Ability Marketplace™, ABB's new online portal for selling digital solutions.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-​focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com