ABB : Electrification launches virtual ‘Smart City'

The online desktop tool can be accessed via abbsmartcities.com

The interactive landscape shows some of the safe, smart and sustainable solutions that can contribute to the design of a comprehensive 'smart city'.

Launching the tool, Amina Hamidi, ABB Electrification's Chief Technology Officer said:

'Half the world's population now live in towns and cities, which are at the forefront of several global challenges, such as energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions. ABB Electrification's products and solutions are enabling industries, public services and communities across the world to tackle these challenges.

'Our online tool breaks down the collective technical elements of smart buildings, e-mobility, energy management and data centers, all of which can contribute to the design of a comprehensive 'smart city'.'

This year's UN World Cities Day (31st October) is themed: 'Changing the world: innovations and a better life for future generations'. The UN recognizes that smart technologies and digitalization provide opportunities to decarbonize cities. ABB Electrification's products and solutions are enabling industries, public services and communities across the world to achieve this goal.

ABB's 'Smart City' online tool will develop further as more innovations and solutions are introduced.

