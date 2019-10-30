Log in
ABB : Electrification launches virtual 'Smart City'

10/30/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

The online desktop tool can be accessed via abbsmartcities.com

The interactive landscape shows some of the safe, smart and sustainable solutions that can contribute to the design of a comprehensive 'smart city'.

Launching the tool, Amina Hamidi, ABB Electrification's Chief Technology Officer said:

'Half the world's population now live in towns and cities, which are at the forefront of several global challenges, such as energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions. ABB Electrification's products and solutions are enabling industries, public services and communities across the world to tackle these challenges.

'Our online tool breaks down the collective technical elements of smart buildings, e-mobility, energy management and data centers, all of which can contribute to the design of a comprehensive 'smart city'.'

This year's UN World Cities Day (31st October) is themed: 'Changing the world: innovations and a better life for future generations'. The UN recognizes that smart technologies and digitalization provide opportunities to decarbonize cities. ABB Electrification's products and solutions are enabling industries, public services and communities across the world to achieve this goal.

ABB's 'Smart City' online tool will develop further as more innovations and solutions are introduced.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

ABB Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
