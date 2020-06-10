Log in
ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
06/10 10:20:09 am
20.6 CHF   -0.34%
10:16aABB Faces Tough Next Quarters Due to Coronavirus, Oil-Price Drop -CEO
DJ
08:18aABB CEO targets profitability as COVID-19, oil price slump bite
RE
08:16aABB : Our Way forward
DJ
ABB Faces Tough Next Quarters Due to Coronavirus, Oil-Price Drop -CEO

06/10/2020 | 10:16am EDT

By Kim Richters

ABB Ltd. Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said Wednesday that the company is facing difficult upcoming quarters as the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in oil prices weigh on business.

The Swiss engineering company is experiencing a decline in demand in automotive and power-oil generation markets as well as supply chain constraints and travel restrictions, Mr. Rosengren said in an investors webcast.

"The health and safety of all our stakeholders remains the key priority in these difficult times, while we are also intensifying our efforts to mitigate the crisis by increasing our number of virtual customer visits, adjusting production capacity to demand and managing cash tightly," he said.

ABB will prioritize profitability and stability before growth and focus on a decentralized business model that is divided into four business areas and 18 overall divisions, Mr. Rosengren added.

The company will continue to review its portfolio and update on potential divestments later this year, while larger acquisitions aren't planned in the mid-term, he said.

"Portfolio management will play an even more important role going forward and we will not shy away from fixing, exiting or growing divisions," Mr. Rosengren noted.

ABB also confirmed its mid-term financial targets, which include 3% to 6% comparable revenue growth per year and an operational EBITA margin of 13% to 16%.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.15% 20.7 Delayed Quote.-11.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 40.42 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
WTI -0.24% 38.123 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 979 M - -
Net income 2020 4 095 M - -
Net Debt 2020 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 46 357 M 46 472 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 144 000
Free-Float 86,4%
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-11.55%46 472
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-9.38%9 219
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-17.08%3 317
ABB INDIA LIMITED-33.60%2 395
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.8.21%1 857
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.18.11%1 463
