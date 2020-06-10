ABB Faces Tough Next Quarters Due to Coronavirus, Oil-Price Drop -CEO

By Kim Richters



ABB Ltd. Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said Wednesday that the company is facing difficult upcoming quarters as the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in oil prices weigh on business.

The Swiss engineering company is experiencing a decline in demand in automotive and power-oil generation markets as well as supply chain constraints and travel restrictions, Mr. Rosengren said in an investors webcast.

"The health and safety of all our stakeholders remains the key priority in these difficult times, while we are also intensifying our efforts to mitigate the crisis by increasing our number of virtual customer visits, adjusting production capacity to demand and managing cash tightly," he said.

ABB will prioritize profitability and stability before growth and focus on a decentralized business model that is divided into four business areas and 18 overall divisions, Mr. Rosengren added.

The company will continue to review its portfolio and update on potential divestments later this year, while larger acquisitions aren't planned in the mid-term, he said.

"Portfolio management will play an even more important role going forward and we will not shy away from fixing, exiting or growing divisions," Mr. Rosengren noted.

ABB also confirmed its mid-term financial targets, which include 3% to 6% comparable revenue growth per year and an operational EBITA margin of 13% to 16%.

