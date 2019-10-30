ABB Gets Contracts for North Sea Wind Farms

By Kim Richters



Engineering company ABB said Wednesday that it has secured contracts to supply offshore wind farm technology in the North Sea to SSE Renewables and Equinor (EQNR.OS).

The Swiss company will provide high-voltage direct-current converter systems to connect the wind farms in the Dogger Bank region in the North Sea to the U.K. transmission network, it said.

ABB didn't disclose financial details for the deal, but a person familiar with the matter said the combined contracts are valued at up to $1 billion.

