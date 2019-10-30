Log in
ABB Ltd

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
ABB Gets Contracts for North Sea Wind Farms

10/30/2019

By Kim Richters

Engineering company ABB said Wednesday that it has secured contracts to supply offshore wind farm technology in the North Sea to SSE Renewables and Equinor (EQNR.OS).

The Swiss company will provide high-voltage direct-current converter systems to connect the wind farms in the Dogger Bank region in the North Sea to the U.K. transmission network, it said.

ABB didn't disclose financial details for the deal, but a person familiar with the matter said the combined contracts are valued at up to $1 billion.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

