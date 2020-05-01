Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/30 11:30:47 am
18.325 CHF   -2.19%
05/01ABB : New ABB CEO Rosengren outlines decentralisation plan - NZZ
RE
04/30ABB LTD : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/30ABB LTD : Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Chevreux
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : New ABB CEO Rosengren outlines decentralisation plan - NZZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken

ABB's new Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren is determined to decentralise the Swiss engineering group to improve its performance, he told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung in an interview.

The company, whose products range from circuit breakers to electric motors for ships, has been weighed down by a business model that was too complicated, said the former Sandvik boss who took over in March.

"I do intend to further decentralise," he said in the interview to be published on Saturday.

"Up to now we have only ever talked about four businesses, and I will delegate responsibility to our 17 business units," Rosengren added.

More details will emerge on when he outlines the company's new strategy on June 10, Rosengren said, adding it would be a gradual change.

"What caused ABB problems was the complicated business model," he said, referring to the previous structure where head office was involved in most decisions.

"Such matrix organisations create high costs because the head office hinders business more than it creates added value," Rosengren said.

"The business units know best how to work, and now the responsibility will be passed down to them."

(Reporting by John Revill. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -2.19% 18.325 Delayed Quote.-21.59%
SANDVIK AB -3.11% 151.3 Delayed Quote.-17.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABB LTD
05/01ABB : New ABB CEO Rosengren outlines decentralisation plan - NZZ
RE
04/30ABB LTD : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/30ABB LTD : Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Chevreux
MD
04/29ABB : Q1 2020 results
AQ
04/29ABB LTD : Morgan Stanley maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/29ABB LTD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
04/29ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/28ABB LTD : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/28BP Struggles, Drugmakers See Greater Demand for Certain Medicines Amid Pandem..
DJ
04/28EUROPE : European stocks rise on bank rally; Wirecard shares crash
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 972 M
EBIT 2020 1 444 M
Net income 2020 4 334 M
Debt 2020 326 M
Yield 2020 4,36%
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 40 444 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 19,44  $
Last Close Price 18,96  $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-21.59%40 455
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.04%9 284
ABB INDIA LIMITED1.28%2 543
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-39.46%2 497
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.0.00%1 756
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.1.81%1 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group