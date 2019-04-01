Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/29 12:31:11 pm
18.71 CHF   +1.24%
18.71 CHF   +1.24%
12:57aABB : Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019
BU
12:46aABB : Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019
AQ
03/28ABB : Approaches 60% Revenue From Eco-Friendly Technology
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019

0
04/01/2019 | 12:57am EDT

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The invitation can be found on ABB’s investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s market-leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 957 M
EBIT 2019 2 890 M
Net income 2019 1 885 M
Debt 2019 4 919 M
Yield 2019 4,32%
P/E ratio 2019 19,25
P/E ratio 2020 11,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 40 762 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD0.08%40 749
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED20.85%11 588
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC8.31%4 209
ABB INDIA LTD-1.55%4 031
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 325
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED3.34%1 688
