Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD (ABBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ABB : Renowned Swedish choreographer’s new dance partner is a huge industrial robot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Renowned Swedish choreographer Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman performed a delicate duet with the IRB 6620, a 900kg industrial robot from ABB in the premiere of a groundbreaking new work on Friday night (Sept. 7) in Stockholm. The performance is a powerful reflection of the changing role of technology, automation and artificial intelligence in society and the advanced, collaborative interactions now possible between humans and robots. The premiere, which received a standing ovation, was lauded by critics.

The ABB IRB 6620 robot with which Benke performed is more typically used in heavy manufacturing facilities, like automotive plants, where it performs spot welding and complicated assembly tasks in close collaboration with plant employees. It is one of ABB's biggest, strongest and heaviest industrial robots.

Commenting on his partner in this performance, Benke said, 'It's very precise, of course…and that's the perfect partner. It always has perfect timing.'

Erik Hellström, one of the engineers who worked on the performance, said, 'Making a seamless connection to the music was difficult but working together with Benke, we made incredible strides. It is remarkable how the IRB 6620 now seems to truly sense both the music and the dancer.'

Performances of Benke's new work continue at Kulturhuset Stadsteatern in Stockholm, one of the largest and most prominent culture centers in Northern Europe, through November 30.

Link to b-roll footage

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 09:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABB LTD
11:47aABB : Renowned Swedish choreographer’s new dance partner is a huge industr..
PU
11:28aABB : Renowned Swedish choreographer's new dance partner is a huge industrial ro..
AQ
10:15aABB : CEO meets India's Prime Minister Modi, discusses e-mobility, renewables an..
AQ
09/07ABB : appoints Zhiqiang Zhang as Managing Director of ABB in China
AQ
09/07ABB : Petronas lets contract for Melaka refining complex
AQ
09/06ABB : primed for home automation boom
PU
09/06ABB : launches the world`s most energy-lean uninterruptible power supply
PU
09/05ABB : factory in Vietnam inaugurates solar power installation
PU
09/04ABB : enables green power to pioneering dockyard project in UK
PU
08/31ABB : SNC-Lavalin and ABB announce formation of Linxon, a new JV company
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31SNC-Lavalin and ABB announces formation of Linxon 
08/27Enphase Energy Boldly Going Where No Microinverter Has Gone Before! 
08/23BLOOMBERG : ABB considering sale of power grid unit as value surges 
08/16Inconsistency Continues To Offset HollySys's Potential 
08/16HORIBA Europe To Acquire FuelCon For EV Test Equipment 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 146 M
EBIT 2018 4 271 M
Net income 2018 2 532 M
Debt 2018 3 781 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 19,47
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 50 575 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-13.82%50 575
ALSTOM11.37%9 730
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.41%9 490
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%5 453
ABB INDIA LTD-7.06%3 823
CHINA XD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-22.88%2 526
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.