By Nathan Allen



ABB Ltd. (ABBN.EB) said Tuesday that it has received a $42 million order to supply train equipment to Indian Railways, the country's national rail operator.

The Swiss engineering group said it will supply custom-designed converters for a fleet of electric locomotives in Varanasi.

The converters will be manufactured in ABB's plant in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru in southern India, the company said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com