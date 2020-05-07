ABB : Signs $180 Million Supply Contract With Stadler Rail

By Jessica Sier



ABB Ltd. will supply more than $180 million of equipment to Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Rail AG, the company said Thursday.

The Swiss engineering company will provide battery and traction systems for more than 160 trains and locomotives across Europe and North America, the company said.

The technology assists in reducing the cost and need for electrification in existing trains.

ABB will also install its traction equipment in more than 100 new regional trains and locomotives in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, Canada and the U.S.

