ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/06 11:31:37 am
17.35 CHF   -1.81%
01:42aABB : Signs $180 Million Supply Contract With Stadler Rail
DJ
05/01ABB : New ABB CEO Rosengren outlines decentralisation plan - NZZ
RE
04/30ABB LTD : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
ABB : Signs $180 Million Supply Contract With Stadler Rail

05/07/2020 | 01:42am EDT

By Jessica Sier

ABB Ltd. will supply more than $180 million of equipment to Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Rail AG, the company said Thursday.

The Swiss engineering company will provide battery and traction systems for more than 160 trains and locomotives across Europe and North America, the company said.

The technology assists in reducing the cost and need for electrification in existing trains.

ABB will also install its traction equipment in more than 100 new regional trains and locomotives in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, Canada and the U.S.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -1.81% 17.35 Delayed Quote.-24.39%
STADLER RAIL AG 0.94% 41 Delayed Quote.-16.01%
