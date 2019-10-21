Log in
ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
ABB : Signs Contract With Keppel Offshore & Marine

10/21/2019

By Kim Richters

ABB said Monday that it has signed a contract with the offshore and marine division of Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) to develop technology for autonomous vessel operations.

The Swiss engineering company said it will jointly work on autonomous vessels and specifically a tugboat--used to push or tow other vessels in harbor areas--with a technology arm of Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The project will be tested in the port of Singapore and is expected to kick off autonomous vessel operations there at the end of 2020, the company said.

"The intent of our technology is not to entirely remove the crew, but rather to relieve the crew from the tasks than can be automated and thus enable them to perform at their best during critical operations," said Juha Koskela, managing director of ABB Marine & Ports.

The company didn't comment on the financial details of the contract.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 1.68% 19.115 Delayed Quote.0.56%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -2.01% 5.84 End-of-day quote.-1.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 319 M
EBIT 2019 1 667 M
Net income 2019 1 281 M
Debt 2019 6 272 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 35,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 40 703 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,77  $
Last Close Price 19,08  $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Voser Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD0.56%40 666
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.99%9 429
ABB INDIA LTD18.13%4 629
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-26.21%2 834
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 662
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-10.77%1 382
