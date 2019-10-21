ABB : Signs Contract With Keppel Offshore & Marine

By Kim Richters



ABB said Monday that it has signed a contract with the offshore and marine division of Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) to develop technology for autonomous vessel operations.

The Swiss engineering company said it will jointly work on autonomous vessels and specifically a tugboat--used to push or tow other vessels in harbor areas--with a technology arm of Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The project will be tested in the port of Singapore and is expected to kick off autonomous vessel operations there at the end of 2020, the company said.

"The intent of our technology is not to entirely remove the crew, but rather to relieve the crew from the tasks than can be automated and thus enable them to perform at their best during critical operations," said Juha Koskela, managing director of ABB Marine & Ports.

The company didn't comment on the financial details of the contract.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com