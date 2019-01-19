ABB : Warm welcome for ABB Formula E in Davos

Just a few days before the start of the World Economic Forum 2019, Davos
is celebrating a world premiere: The latest ABB FIA Formula E racing car
- dubbed Gen2 – was transported on a train from the iconic Swiss
Rhaetian Railway to Europe’s highest city, where it will be an exciting
eyecatcher during the coming week at the Davos Platz railway station.
From this Saturday until next Sunday, January 27, the Gen2 will be on
display in a special glass case. Interested passersby can learn about
the ABB FIA Formula E racing series as well as about the activities of
ABB in e-mobility via an information system. With over 8,500 fast
charging stations installed in 70 countries around the world, ABB is the
global market leader for charging infrastructures.
