Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD (ABBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : Warm welcome for ABB Formula E in Davos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2019 | 04:01am EST

Just a few days before the start of the World Economic Forum 2019, Davos is celebrating a world premiere: The latest ABB FIA Formula E racing car - dubbed Gen2 – was transported on a train from the iconic Swiss Rhaetian Railway to Europe’s highest city, where it will be an exciting eyecatcher during the coming week at the Davos Platz railway station.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190119005003/en/

ABB FIA Formula E racing car in Davos (Photo: Business Wire)

ABB FIA Formula E racing car in Davos (Photo: Business Wire)

From this Saturday until next Sunday, January 27, the Gen2 will be on display in a special glass case. Interested passersby can learn about the ABB FIA Formula E racing series as well as about the activities of ABB in e-mobility via an information system. With over 8,500 fast charging stations installed in 70 countries around the world, ABB is the global market leader for charging infrastructures.

To watch the video, click here

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABB LTD
04:01aABB : Warm welcome for ABB Formula E in Davos
AQ
04:01aABB : Warm welcome for ABB Formula E in Davos
BU
01/09ABB : Bets Simplified Structure Will Cut Costs, Boost Profit
DJ
01/09DIGITAL UTILITY : Market 2019 Huge Demand by Globally with Top Key Player - Capg..
AQ
2018Credit Suisse chairman says on track to boost equity return - media
RE
2018CREDIT SUISSE CHAIRMAN SAYS ON TRACK : media
RE
2018ABB : Santa Claus Village goes digital
BU
2018ABB : Santa Claus Village goes digital
AQ
2018Asia M&A clocks second best on record, strength to persist despite trade trou..
RE
2018ASIA MARKETS: Japan Inc Heads Abroad In $180bn Deal Rush
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 716 M
EBIT 2018 4 050 M
Net income 2018 2 348 M
Debt 2018 4 242 M
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 17,20
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 41 995 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD3.00%41 995
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.02%9 733
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC14.05%4 370
ABB INDIA LTD-3.74%3 832
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED5.69%1 710
LS INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%1 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.