ABB : Wins Large Power Transmission Order from China's State Grid

ABB’s transformer and high-voltage technology essential part of the
world’s largest super grid
ABB has won a large order to supply converter transformers and
high-voltage equipment for an 800 kilovolt (kV), ultrahigh-voltage
direct current (UHVDC) transmission link, owned by the State Grid
Corporation of China (SGCC), in China’s Shaanxi and Hubei provinces, in
the North West and Central regions of the country.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005286/en/
ABB’s transformer and high-voltage technology essential part of the world’s largest super grid (Photo: Business Wire)
The 1,100-kilometer-long power transmission link will transport up to
8,000 megawatt (MW) of electricity, enough to meet the needs of around
eight million people in China. The orders were booked in the first and
second quarters of 2019.
“The ultrahigh-voltage (UHV) transmission equipment from ABB is an
important milestone in realizing SGCC’s vision of building stronger and
greener grids. These UHV super-grids will enable the reliable
integration of ever more power sources from remote areas into the power
grids of urban centers,” said Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power
Grids business.
Converter transformers receive electricity from nearby power stations
and increase their voltage to extremely high levels, in order to
transport it over long distances and with minimal losses. Near to the
end consumer, similar transformers will decrease the voltage in order to
ensure distribution to the local grid. High-voltage equipment includes
breakers, which protect the grid from disruptive faults, and capacitor
banks which improve the quality of the electricity supply, thus
increasing the product lifespan and helping to reduce losses.
ABB was a key technology provider to SGCC’s first ultra-high-voltage
direct current transmission link. The 6,400 MW, 2,000-kilometer-long
Xiangjiaba-Shanghai link, provides hydroelectric power from South West
China to the bustling city of Shanghai. Since then ABB, has been
constantly pushing the boundaries of long-distance transmission
technology, partnering with SGCC in several key projects, thus
contributing to energy security, as well as economic support and social
development in China.
At 8,000 MW transmission, the Shanbei-Wuhan link will be among the
world’s most powerful and is an important step for SGCC in developing
global UHVDC systems standards. They will interconnect the electrical
grids of regions, countries and continents to efficiently transport
clean power in large volumes over long distances.
UHVDC utilizes direct current (DC) electricity at extremely high
voltages that can have as much as 40 percent lower losses than an
equivalent conventional AC (alternating current) system. This means far
less energy is wasted, more power reaches end users and carbon dioxide
(CO2) emissions come down. In this case, savings of up to 1,2
million tons of CO2 emissions per year can be expected.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a
comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of
innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in
digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading
businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics
& Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital
platform. ABB’s market leading Power Grids business will be divested to
Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about
147,000 employees. www.abb.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005286/en/