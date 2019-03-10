ABB : and Formula E celebrate partnership at 50th race in Hong Kong

As ABB FIA Formula E Championship marks up 50 races, ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer and Formula E founder Alejandro Agag hail spirit of successful partnership and collaboration

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer has congratulated Formula E chairman/ founder Alejandro Agag on the continued success of the ABB Formula E Championship, with the presentation of a specially commissioned pitboard to mark the series’ 50th race.

In support of the title partnership, ABB this year became official charging partner of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, which races with the ABB Formula E championship. ABB Terra 53 DC chargers power the I-PACE SUV racecars throughout their race weekend.

As the world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB has sold 10,500 DC chargers, including high power chargers up to 350 kW, across 73 countries – more than any other manufacturer. ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010 and offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways.

Ahead of the 50th round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, heavy morning rain left the track surface damp and treacherous for competitors. But a thrilling race resulted in victory for Sam Bird, of Envision Virgin Racing, with Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) second and Lucas Di Grassi (Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler) third.

The series’ global tour will continue in two weeks with a first race in Sanya, which marks a return for the championship to mainland China for the first time since 2015.

As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future.

