ABB : and Formula E celebrate partnership at 50th race in Hong Kong

As ABB FIA Formula E Championship marks up 50 races, ABB CEO Ulrich
Spiesshofer and Formula E founder Alejandro Agag hail spirit of
successful partnership and collaboration
ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer has congratulated Formula E chairman/ founder
Alejandro Agag on the continued success of the ABB Formula E
Championship, with the presentation of a specially commissioned pitboard
to mark the series’ 50th race.
ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer congratulates Alejandro Agag, chairman/ founder of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, on the grid for the series’ 50th race, by presenting a specially commissioned pitboard to mark the occasion. (Photo: Business Wire)
In support of the title partnership, ABB this year became official
charging partner of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, which races with the ABB
Formula E championship. ABB Terra 53 DC chargers power the I-PACE SUV
racecars throughout their race weekend.
As the world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB has sold
10,500 DC chargers, including high power chargers up to 350 kW, across
73 countries – more than any other manufacturer. ABB entered the
EV-charging market back in 2010 and offers the full range of charging
solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as
electrification solutions for ships and railways.
Ahead of the 50th round of the ABB FIA Formula E
Championship, heavy morning rain left the track surface damp and
treacherous for competitors. But a thrilling race resulted in victory
for Sam Bird, of Envision Virgin Racing, with Edoardo Mortara (Venturi)
second and Lucas Di Grassi (Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler) third.
The series’ global tour will continue in two weeks with a first race in
Sanya, which marks a return for the championship to mainland China for
the first time since 2015.
