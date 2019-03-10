Log in
ABB : and Formula E celebrate partnership at 50th race in Hong Kong

03/10/2019 | 08:32am EDT

As ABB FIA Formula E Championship marks up 50 races, ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer and Formula E founder Alejandro Agag hail spirit of successful partnership and collaboration

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer has congratulated Formula E chairman/ founder Alejandro Agag on the continued success of the ABB Formula E Championship, with the presentation of a specially commissioned pitboard to mark the series’ 50th race.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005030/en/

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer congratulates Alejandro Agag, chairman/ founder of the ABB FIA Formula E ...

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer congratulates Alejandro Agag, chairman/ founder of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, on the grid for the series’ 50th race, by presenting a specially commissioned pitboard to mark the occasion. (Photo: Business Wire)

In support of the title partnership, ABB this year became official charging partner of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, which races with the ABB Formula E championship. ABB Terra 53 DC chargers power the I-PACE SUV racecars throughout their race weekend.

As the world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB has sold 10,500 DC chargers, including high power chargers up to 350 kW, across 73 countries – more than any other manufacturer. ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010 and offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways.

Ahead of the 50th round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, heavy morning rain left the track surface damp and treacherous for competitors. But a thrilling race resulted in victory for Sam Bird, of Envision Virgin Racing, with Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) second and Lucas Di Grassi (Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler) third.

The series’ global tour will continue in two weeks with a first race in Sanya, which marks a return for the championship to mainland China for the first time since 2015.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 29 099 M
EBIT 2019 2 980 M
Net income 2019 2 021 M
Debt 2019 4 577 M
Yield 2019 4,34%
P/E ratio 2019 18,28
P/E ratio 2020 11,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 40 517 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD1.07%40 517
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED13.97%10 921
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC14.35%4 389
ABB INDIA LTD-5.29%3 833
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 542
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED5.82%1 726
