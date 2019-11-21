Log in
ABB : and Humless Take Universal Energy Storage on the Road

11/21/2019 | 01:47pm EST

Companies to demo 10/4 Energy Storage System (ESS) at CED Greentech locations

ABB and Humless started their planned “Take Charge of Your Power” roadshow to demonstrate the new Universal 10/4 Residential Storage System. Powered by Humless’ groundbreaking 48V Universal Energy Management (UEM) and ABB’s UNO-DM-TL-PLUS-Q line of residential inverters, the demo truck will visit CED Greentech and other locations in multiple states during coming weeks. The roadshow tour kicked off November 7th at the CED Greentech grand opening in El Paso, Texas. The current schedule includes stops in Utah, California, Nevada, and Arizona.

“Two million California power customers have been affected so far this year by PG&E cutting electricity supply during high wind blackout periods,” states Glenn Jakins, Humless CEO. “Electrical utilities in other states are following suit, negatively affecting the U.S. power grid’s reliability record. We hope to empower consumers by reducing the threat of blackouts, helping the public take charge of their relationship with the utility.”

This is the power industry’s first all-in-one Electrical Storage System (ESS) that intelligently manages the flow of electricity from any source for any use. It integrates with any existing residential grid-tied solar system and works with any manufacturer’s panels. Humless Universal is the first to enable simultaneous AC/DC Coupling and is very expandable.

“Consumers and solar installers are responding positively to this innovative plug-and-play energy storage system for residential solar installations,” states Franklin Sullivan, EVP, Lead Business Manager for ABB Electrification business in the United States. “The simplicity and versatility of this system allows installers to recommend a tested, single unit upgrade to solar systems that have no battery backup. This allows consumers to achieve greater grid independence.”

The advanced intelligent energy controls in the Humless Universal paired with the ABB UNO-DM-TL-PLUS-Q line of digitally enhanced inverters gives customers options to match grid requirements; for example, load shaving, time of use, generator auto start, and smart outputs. This provides intelligent energy management for customers’ power needs, lowers electrical costs and extends battery life.

Check the Take Charge of Your Power roadshow calendar for the nearest event location and date.

Humless is fueling the evolution of home and commercial power management, and the way contractors offer it. With Humless Universal Energy Management (UEM) installers can connect any brand of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system. We apply commercial micro-grid thinking for the residential market, as well as for commercial customers seeking systems for securing the most cost-effective flow of electricity – on or off-grid.

ABB (NYSE: ABB) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 328 M
EBIT 2019 2 130 M
Net income 2019 1 341 M
Debt 2019 5 826 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 46 623 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,68  $
Last Close Price 21,86  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Voser Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD16.13%46 550
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.19%8 956
ABB INDIA LTD10.24%4 280
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-13.90%3 307
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 721
NORDEX SE63.46%1 464
