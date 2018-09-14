Log in
ABB LTD (ABBN)
23.24 CHF   +0.39%
ABB : completes acquisition of AB Rotech

09/14/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

ABB announced it has completed its acquisition of AB Rotech, a privately owned company headquartered in Bursa, Turkey. AB Rotech has 20 years of experience in robotic welding solutions and services for the automotive industry. The acquisition will boost ABB's robotic welding solutions for all tiers in the growing automotive segment.

The acquisition was announced on July 6, 2018, and the two parties agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the automotive segment remains the world's largest robotics market with a record 21 percent growth in 2017. The IFR disclosed at Automatica 2018 that 125,200 units were sold in the segment last year.

AB Rotech has been an ABB system integrator under ABB's Authorized Value Provider program and has grown its business to become a well established national robot integrator in the automotive sector. AB Rotech will become part of ABB's Robotics and Motion division and a new regional application center focusing on welding solutions for the automotive industry in Turkey and South Eastern Europe.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

ABB Robotics is a pioneer in industrial and collaborative robots and advanced digital services. As one of the world's leading robotics suppliers, we are active in 53 countries and over 100 locations and have shipped over 400,000 robot solutions in a diverse range of industries and applications. We help our customers to improve flexibility, efficiency, safety and reliability, while moving towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. abb.com/products/robotics/

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 16:07:05 UTC
