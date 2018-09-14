ABB : completes acquisition of AB Rotech

ABB announced it has completed its acquisition of AB Rotech, a privately owned company headquartered in Bursa, Turkey. AB Rotech has 20 years of experience in robotic welding solutions and services for the automotive industry. The acquisition will boost ABB's robotic welding solutions for all tiers in the growing automotive segment.

The acquisition was announced on July 6, 2018, and the two parties agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the automotive segment remains the world's largest robotics market with a record 21 percent growth in 2017. The IFR disclosed at Automatica 2018 that 125,200 units were sold in the segment last year.

AB Rotech has been an ABB system integrator under ABB's Authorized Value Provider program and has grown its business to become a well established national robot integrator in the automotive sector. AB Rotech will become part of ABB's Robotics and Motion division and a new regional application center focusing on welding solutions for the automotive industry in Turkey and South Eastern Europe.

