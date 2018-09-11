Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD (ABBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ABB : connects Sweden´s largest solar park to the grid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 02:52pm CEST

Today is the kick-off for what is becoming the largest solar park in Sweden. The plant is located near Säve airport and is part of a major investment in solar energy, made by the Swedish utility Göteborg Energi.

The solar park in Säve, outside Gothenburg, will be the largest so far in Sweden covering 11-hectares, a little less than 16 football fields, with a capacity of 5.5 MW. It is expected to generate approximately 5,000 kWh of electricity a year, enough to satisfy the yearly electricity needs of 1,100 households.

'With our investment we increase the production of renewable electricity and take another step towards a renewable energy system. We have always had great experience and relations with ABB and so it felt quite natural to include them in this journey,' says Alf Engqvist, Managing Director at Göteborg Energi.

ABB is delivering a substation with switchgear, distribution transformers and relays, together with control equipment and inverters. Innovative solutions for solar power applications connected to the ABB AbilityTM platform, which enables smart monitoring, troubleshooting and control.

'It is great to be part of Sweden's largest solar energy investment, together with Göteborg Energi. The changeover to renewable energy sources in the electricity grid is ongoing and sustainable power supply is crucial for the future. Advanced technology and digital solutions will play an important role in the energy transition,' says Johan Söderström, Managing Director ABB Sweden.

The kick-off for the solar park is celebrated today on September 11 when the first photovoltaic panel will be symbolically put in place. The solar park is expected to be commissioned in November 2018.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 12:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABB LTD
02:52pABB : connects Sweden´s largest solar park to the grid
PU
09/08ABB : PM Modi meets global automotive companies leaders
AQ
09/08ABB : Renowned Swedish choreographer’s new dance partner is a huge industr..
PU
09/08ABB : Renowned Swedish choreographer's new dance partner is a huge industrial ro..
AQ
09/08ABB : CEO meets India's Prime Minister Modi, discusses e-mobility, renewables an..
AQ
09/07ABB : appoints Zhiqiang Zhang as Managing Director of ABB in China
AQ
09/07ABB : Petronas lets contract for Melaka refining complex
AQ
09/06ABB : primed for home automation boom
PU
09/06ABB : launches the world`s most energy-lean uninterruptible power supply
PU
09/05ABB : factory in Vietnam inaugurates solar power installation
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/105 Industrials 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Gain 50% To 68.4% Per September Brok.. 
08/31SNC-Lavalin and ABB announces formation of Linxon 
08/27Enphase Energy Boldly Going Where No Microinverter Has Gone Before! 
08/23BLOOMBERG : ABB considering sale of power grid unit as value surges 
08/16Inconsistency Continues To Offset HollySys's Potential 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 146 M
EBIT 2018 4 271 M
Net income 2018 2 532 M
Debt 2018 3 781 M
Yield 2018 3,49%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 16,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 50 965 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-12.79%50 965
ALSTOM12.38%10 037
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.71%9 438
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%5 303
ABB INDIA LTD-2.49%4 022
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%2 695
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.