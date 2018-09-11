ABB : connects Sweden´s largest solar park to the grid

Today is the kick-off for what is becoming the largest solar park in Sweden. The plant is located near Säve airport and is part of a major investment in solar energy, made by the Swedish utility Göteborg Energi.

The solar park in Säve, outside Gothenburg, will be the largest so far in Sweden covering 11-hectares, a little less than 16 football fields, with a capacity of 5.5 MW. It is expected to generate approximately 5,000 kWh of electricity a year, enough to satisfy the yearly electricity needs of 1,100 households.

'With our investment we increase the production of renewable electricity and take another step towards a renewable energy system. We have always had great experience and relations with ABB and so it felt quite natural to include them in this journey,' says Alf Engqvist, Managing Director at Göteborg Energi.

ABB is delivering a substation with switchgear, distribution transformers and relays, together with control equipment and inverters. Innovative solutions for solar power applications connected to the ABB AbilityTM platform, which enables smart monitoring, troubleshooting and control.

'It is great to be part of Sweden's largest solar energy investment, together with Göteborg Energi. The changeover to renewable energy sources in the electricity grid is ongoing and sustainable power supply is crucial for the future. Advanced technology and digital solutions will play an important role in the energy transition,' says Johan Söderström, Managing Director ABB Sweden.

The kick-off for the solar park is celebrated today on September 11 when the first photovoltaic panel will be symbolically put in place. The solar park is expected to be commissioned in November 2018.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com