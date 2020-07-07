ABB : drives digital evolution for e-mobility tech in pan European pilot

Press release

Zurich, Switzerland

| 2020-07-07

Along with 31 other stakeholders, ABB will collaborate with eCharge4Drivers to conduct demonstrations across key EU cities to understand consumers' perspective on EV charging infrastructure.

ABB is proud to partner in the eCharge4Drivers project, part of the Low Carbon Green Vehicles program 'User centric charging infrastructure'. A European Commission initiative which invites and supports consortia to develop smarter and more convenient electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, eCharge4Drivers has been developed to accelerate the shift towards electrified and sustainable mobility. While sales of electric vehicles in Europe have been on the rise, with Europe representing the second largest market for EV sales in 2019 at 561,000 units, drivers often face problems with limited charging options and other qualitative requirements that could potentially discourage mass adoption. Multiple studies show that increasing accessibility to appropriate charging infrastructure and marketing the benefits of electric mobility are key enablers to broadening the EV customer pool. Based on the outcome of surveys conducted under the EC's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, the eCharge4Drivers project will start to investigate in more detail users' perceptions and expectations on various charging and mobility options and parking habits across the EU. This will inform the subsequent design and development of relevant solutions in improved chargers and convenient services. The project brings together 32 of the most important e-mobility organizations in the region, including ABB alongside companies such as Robert Bosch, BMW, Volvo, Fiat plus a number of leading European educational institutions. The initiative has a budget of €18.8 million with pilot demonstrations due to start in the second half of 2021. eCharge4Drivers will develop and demonstrate pilot projects in 10 regions across Europe, including metropolitan areas and Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridors, with ABB supplying multiple chargers for use in the majority of the pilot areas. The pilots create the opportunity to develop and test new technologies which improve the charging experience, delighting drivers with advancements that are not otherwise available with ICE vehicles. 'ABB's unrivalled expertise in electrification, and its global leadership in e-mobility and digital technology will play a vital role in driving the European Union's shift to sustainable transportation and a zero-emission future for all,' said Frank Muehlon, the Head of ABB's global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions. ABB will develop easy-to-use, scalable EV chargers for the demonstration with new functionalities such as large digital displays with customizable, user-friendly interfaces. The modular chargers can be expanded according to usage and will be carried across demo sites in containers. The chargers will feature ABB's Dynamic DC sharing technology, which supports power sharing across multiple charging points, enabling high power charging for high performance vehicles as needed. The charging stations and all other peripheral equipment will support the ISO 15118 Plug & Charge features, creating a standardized ecosystem for the transfer of information and enabling interoperability to increase the usability and efficiency of the chargers. The chargers will have a site power manager and all energy measurements will be in accordance with the European Measurement Instruments Directive (MID). Users will have several payment options, including credit cards and smartphones. ABB AbilityTM is a dedicated digital suite for centralized control and enables fast global service and proactive maintenance, which are crucial for the rapid deployment of EV charging infrastructure to support the electric future of mobility. ABB has sold more than 14,000 DC fast chargers around the world and most recently won the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions. ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com eCharge4Drivers is a 4-year project of 14 million euros co-financed by the European Union under the Horizon 2020 Programme under grant agreement No. 875131 (Innovation Action) www.echarge4drivers.eu

ABB is proud to partner in the eCharge4Drivers project, part of the Low Carbon Green Vehicles program 'User centric charging infrastructure'. A European Commission initiative which invites and supports consortia to develop smarter and more convenient electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, eCharge4Drivers has been developed to accelerate the shift towards electrified and sustainable mobility.

rn

While sales of electric vehicles in Europe have been on the rise, with Europe representing the second largest market for EV sales in 2019 at 561,000 units, drivers often face problems with limited charging options and other qualitative requirements that could potentially discourage mass adoption.

rn

Multiple studies show that increasing accessibility to appropriate charging infrastructure and marketing the benefits of electric mobility are key enablers to broadening the EV customer pool.

rn

Based on the outcome of surveys conducted under the EC's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, the eCharge4Drivers project will start to investigate in more detail users' perceptions and expectations on various charging and mobility options and parking habits across the EU. This will inform the subsequent design and development of relevant solutions in improved chargers and convenient services.

rn

The project brings together 32 of the most important e-mobility organizations in the region, including ABB alongside companies such as Robert Bosch, BMW, Volvo, Fiat plus a number of leading European educational institutions. The initiative has a budget of €18.8 million with pilot demonstrations due to start in the second half of 2021.

rn

eCharge4Drivers will develop and demonstrate pilot projects in 10 regions across Europe, including metropolitan areas and Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridors, with ABB supplying multiple chargers for use in the majority of the pilot areas. The pilots create the opportunity to develop and test new technologies which improve the charging experience, delighting drivers with advancements that are not otherwise available with ICE vehicles.

rn

'ABB's unrivalled expertise in electrification, and its global leadership in e-mobility and digital technology will play a vital role in driving the European Union's shift to sustainable transportation and a zero-emission future for all,' said Frank Muehlon, the Head of ABB's global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions.

rn

ABB will develop easy-to-use, scalable EV chargers for the demonstration with new functionalities such as large digital displays with customizable, user-friendly interfaces. The modular chargers can be expanded according to usage and will be carried across demo sites in containers. The chargers will feature ABB's Dynamic DC sharing technology, which supports power sharing across multiple charging points, enabling high power charging for high performance vehicles as needed.

rn

The charging stations and all other peripheral equipment will support the ISO 15118 Plug & Charge features, creating a standardized ecosystem for the transfer of information and enabling interoperability to increase the usability and efficiency of the chargers. The chargers will have a site power manager and all energy measurements will be in accordance with the European Measurement Instruments Directive (MID). Users will have several payment options, including credit cards and smartphones.

rn

ABB AbilityTM is a dedicated digital suite for centralized control and enables fast global service and proactive maintenance, which are crucial for the rapid deployment of EV charging infrastructure to support the electric future of mobility. ABB has sold more than 14,000 DC fast chargers around the world and most recently won the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions.

rn

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

rn

eCharge4Drivers is a 4-year project of 14 million euros co-financed by the European Union under the Horizon 2020 Programme under grant agreement No. 875131 (Innovation Action) www.echarge4drivers.eu

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ABB Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 09:23:01 UTC