ABB : launches Industry 4.0 upgrade kit for Masterpact M switchgear

ABB is making it easier for companies to digitalize their power distribution and improve their energy management with a simple upgrade kit for older circuit breakers. A specially designed kit is applied to existing Masterpact M circuit breakers, giving them the connectivity and sensing capabilities of the SACE Emax 2 smart breaker.

Massimo Paganoni, global product group manager for service at ABB's smart power business line, said: 'This brilliant new kit is just the latest step in our digitalization strategy, helping companies access the intelligent, data-driven services that ABB AbilityTM offers. It's easy to install, keeps old hardware in service for longer and gives customers real control of their power.'

The kit is designed for withdrawable circuit breakers with N1/H1 breaking capacity, including the popular Masterpact M range.

ABB's plug-and-play solution replaces only the moving parts of existing devices, keeping the fixed components. The installation process takes a just a few minutes, ensuring maximum system availability throughout the short process.

Once online, the Emax 2's Ekip Power Controller makes power management strategies simple to control and energy efficiency gains easy to achieve. Connection with SCADA and the Internet of Things is easy with the device's integrated communication protocols for Modbus RS-485, Modbus TCP, Profibus, DeviceNet, EtherNet/IP, IEC61850 and Bluetooth.

When connected to the ABB AbilityTM Electrical Distribution Control System, powerful algorithms analyze a range of system data and provide easy-to-action insights that yield significant energy savings. The Emax 2's Ekip Connect software can be programmed to send reminders when maintenance is required. Predictive maintenance and performance audits also make servicing more cost-effective.

Paganoni added: 'This easy-to-install upgrade extends the working life of existing switchgear, while making your power management smarter. The kits give customers a smart circuit breaker and all the sensing, data-logging and analysis tools a company needs. This could be one of the simplest Industry 4.0 upgrades available and it makes energy savings a lot faster and more cost-effective to implement.'

