Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD (ABBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/21 11:30:44 am
23.435 CHF   +0.45%
10:54aABB : medium-voltage sensors now compatible with A. Eberle intellige..
PU
09/20ABB : to enable first electric rail link in Tanzania
PU
09/20ABB : completes acquisition of intrion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

ABB : medium-voltage sensors now compatible with A. Eberle intelligent electronic device

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:54am CEST

ABB sensor portfolio is now ready to be utilized for earth fault and short circuit detection together with the A. Eberle EOR-3D compact

ABB's sensor portfolio for secondary distribution air- and gas-insulated switchgear, including current and voltage sensors up to 24 kV, is now suitable for earth fault and short circuit detection, and is compatible with the A. Eberle device, EOR-3D compact. A. Eberle is engaged primarily in electric measurement and control engineering, focused on voltage regulation, quality measurement, earth fault detection, regulation of Petersen-coils, and the monitoring of grid dynamics.

The dedicated sensor product portfolio for secondary distribution applications has been tested in combination with EOR-3D compact. A tested and proven accuracy class 0.5 for current and voltage measurements provides unique accuracy and stability in the whole chain and operating range of both sensors and indicator.

The integration of the Eberle EOR-3D compact device with ABB sensors portfolio extends ABB's offering for medium-voltage applications where accurate current and voltage measurements are needed for advanced earth fault and short circuit indicators. Earth fault and short circuit detection based on accurate current and voltage sensor measurements offers a complete solution for any type of grid with resonant earthed, isolated and solidly grounded neutral.

'This is a great opportunity to provide our customers with a complete package for key protection function, embedding highly reliable sensors in a scheme for protection, which includes high performance A. Eberle products,' said David Carera, Global Product Marketing manager for ABB´s Instrument Transformers and Sensors, Control and Protection Products business. 'Our tested solutions deliver secure and reliable protection through the competencies of ABB and A. Eberle, both pioneers in such technologies.'

ABB's selected sensor portfolio, together with EOR-3D compact, provides solutions suitable for new installations and for retrofit applications, where the installation effort is minimized thanks to the optimal design of the sensors and indicators.

'The EOR-3D compact, in combination with the ABB sensors, allows a uniquely accurate measurement. The sensor correction factors for magnitude and angle can be applied via the device settings. Hence the use of a core balanced CT for sensitive earth fault detection is no longer necessary. All the accurate measurement data can be sent to the remote control center via various supported communication protocols (IEC 61850, IEC 60870-5-101, -103, - 104, DNP3.0, MODBUS). Fault recording is available on the internal 4 GB memory for detailed fault analysis,' said Gerd Kaufmann, A. Eberle Earth Fault Detection and ASC-Control Product Manager.

Current and voltage sensor technology can be used in any type of secondary distribution gas-insulated switchgear thanks to the new compatibility with various types of separable cable connectors available on the market, while air-insulated switchgear and voltage sensors are designed as standard post insulators and current sensors are designed for assembly on MV cable.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABB LTD
10:54aABB : medium-voltage sensors now compatible with A. Eberle intelligent electroni..
PU
09/20ABB : to enable first electric rail link in Tanzania
PU
09/20ABB : completes acquisition of intrion
PU
09/20ABB : and the University of British Columbia extend research collaboration
AQ
09/19ABB : starts the construction of new production unit for Low Voltage Products in..
PU
09/19ABB : named global leader in enterprise asset management across the power value ..
PU
09/18ABB : breakthrough transformer for trains improves efficiency and safety signifi..
AQ
09/18ABB : brings breakthrough rail solutions to InnoTrans 2018 in Berlin
PU
09/17ABB : Gets $100 Million Train Order From Stadler
DJ
09/17ABB : wins orders for advanced train technologies worth more than $100 million
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Hubbell Looking To Self-Help And A Cyclical Boost 
09/17Advanced train tech orders for ABB 
09/13Mitsubishi Portfolio Company GreyOrange Lands $140 Million For Robotics Tech 
09/12Enphase Energy Is Moving Swiftly 
09/105 Industrials 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Gain 50% To 68.4% Per September Brok.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 142 M
EBIT 2018 4 270 M
Net income 2018 2 532 M
Debt 2018 3 781 M
Yield 2018 3,35%
P/E ratio 2018 20,39
P/E ratio 2019 17,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 52 304 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-10.68%52 304
ALSTOM13.68%10 242
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.08%9 994
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%5 668
ABB INDIA LTD2.93%4 216
CHINA XD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-19.22%2 642
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.