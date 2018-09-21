ABB : medium-voltage sensors now compatible with A. Eberle intelligent electronic device

ABB sensor portfolio is now ready to be utilized for earth fault and short circuit detection together with the A. Eberle EOR-3D compact

ABB's sensor portfolio for secondary distribution air- and gas-insulated switchgear, including current and voltage sensors up to 24 kV, is now suitable for earth fault and short circuit detection, and is compatible with the A. Eberle device, EOR-3D compact. A. Eberle is engaged primarily in electric measurement and control engineering, focused on voltage regulation, quality measurement, earth fault detection, regulation of Petersen-coils, and the monitoring of grid dynamics.

The dedicated sensor product portfolio for secondary distribution applications has been tested in combination with EOR-3D compact. A tested and proven accuracy class 0.5 for current and voltage measurements provides unique accuracy and stability in the whole chain and operating range of both sensors and indicator.

The integration of the Eberle EOR-3D compact device with ABB sensors portfolio extends ABB's offering for medium-voltage applications where accurate current and voltage measurements are needed for advanced earth fault and short circuit indicators. Earth fault and short circuit detection based on accurate current and voltage sensor measurements offers a complete solution for any type of grid with resonant earthed, isolated and solidly grounded neutral.

'This is a great opportunity to provide our customers with a complete package for key protection function, embedding highly reliable sensors in a scheme for protection, which includes high performance A. Eberle products,' said David Carera, Global Product Marketing manager for ABB´s Instrument Transformers and Sensors, Control and Protection Products business. 'Our tested solutions deliver secure and reliable protection through the competencies of ABB and A. Eberle, both pioneers in such technologies.'

ABB's selected sensor portfolio, together with EOR-3D compact, provides solutions suitable for new installations and for retrofit applications, where the installation effort is minimized thanks to the optimal design of the sensors and indicators.

'The EOR-3D compact, in combination with the ABB sensors, allows a uniquely accurate measurement. The sensor correction factors for magnitude and angle can be applied via the device settings. Hence the use of a core balanced CT for sensitive earth fault detection is no longer necessary. All the accurate measurement data can be sent to the remote control center via various supported communication protocols (IEC 61850, IEC 60870-5-101, -103, - 104, DNP3.0, MODBUS). Fault recording is available on the internal 4 GB memory for detailed fault analysis,' said Gerd Kaufmann, A. Eberle Earth Fault Detection and ASC-Control Product Manager.

Current and voltage sensor technology can be used in any type of secondary distribution gas-insulated switchgear thanks to the new compatibility with various types of separable cable connectors available on the market, while air-insulated switchgear and voltage sensors are designed as standard post insulators and current sensors are designed for assembly on MV cable.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com