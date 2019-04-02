Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : powers future for sustainable public transport pilot in Hamburg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:22am EDT

Hamburger Hochbahn AG has appointed ABB to supply infrastructure for 44 high-power chargers, for Germany's first electric bus depot.

Hamburger Hochbahn AG has appointed ABB to supply infrastructure for 44 high-power chargers, for Germany's first electric bus depot.

With the aim to achieve full electrification of its bus fleet by 2030, German public transport operator Hamburger Hochbahn AG has called on the expertise of ABB, as the global leader in infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Pioneering technology leader ABB will install a turnkey solution to supply 44 of its high-power 150C chargers for the network. This will allow 44 buses in the fleet, each with a range of up to 150 km in normal conditions, to be charged overnight in the central bus depot.

This investment follows initiatives by the Hamburg Senate calling for transport operators to only purchase zero-emission, fully electric buses from 2020 onwards and is part of Germany's wider environmental agenda, which has named Hamburg as one of first cities to commit to the full electrification of its bus fleet.

ABB's high-power overnight charging products deliver an intelligent and cost-effective solution to charge larger fleets of electric buses during the night, ensuring zero emission transportation during the day. For added convenience and space saving, the high-power chargers will be installed on the roof of the Hamburg Hochbahn AG depot.

Hendryk Münster, Hamburg Hochbahn AG project manager said: 'Following a Europe-wide call for tenders, ABB was able to demonstrate its strong capabilities. We are convinced of the performance and future viability of the products and are currently implementing the first of six carports with compact vehicle installation and charging technology from ABB on the roof.'

Commenting on the project, Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB's global business for EV Charging Infrastructure said: 'Hamburger Hochbahn AG, like ABB, is at the forefront of developing more environmentally friendly solutions for transportation. With our dedicated technology, ABB is a great partner and jointly we are enabling efficient, safe and sustainable travel for all.

'ABB is using technical innovation to address some of the world's biggest challenges, created by the Energy and Fourth industrial revolutions, to shape the way we power our societies, produce our goods and services and work, live and move. We are proud to help build the first significant electric bus depot in Germany and are confident that the installation of our high-power overnight charging solution will take Hamburg another step closer to making zero emission public transport a reality.'

The depot charge box features a small infrastructure footprint1 with a flexible design, making it suitable for compact installations. CCS (Combined Charging System) and OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) compliant, high-power chargers are part of the ABB AbilityTM portfolio of digital solutions, benefiting from cloud connectivity which allows for remote diagnosis and management, ensuring reliable and efficient infrastructure for bus passengers.

The high-power chargers are part of ABB's modular systems approach for depot charging applications which provide efficient grid connection for the charging infrastructure. To ensure high availability and reliability, medium voltage (MV) SafePlus switchgear, which features a completely sealed system for improved performance and personal safety, dry transformers and the low voltage (LV) switchgear was doubled-up to deliver seamless charging between stations, in the event maintenance would need to be carried out on other points of the infrastructure.

To ensure the solution delivers the best results, ABB will oversee installation and commissioning, together with full site management, which is due to complete in Summer 2019.

Notes

1: Depot charge box footprint is 600 x 220mm

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's marketleading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:21:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABB LTD
04:22aABB : powers future for sustainable public transport pilot in Hamburg
PU
04:22aABB : Stadtwerke Münster meets new requirements with ABB's unique secondary swit..
PU
03:57aABB : provides Smart City solutions to support the needs of all cities
PU
04/01ABB : and MVV launch new service enabling customers to achieve sustainability ta..
PU
04/01ABB : drives future for German e-mobility with expanded charging portfolio
PU
04/01ABB : expands eco-efficient medium-voltage portfolio
PU
04/01ABB : charges Hannover Messe's first emission-free shuttle service
PU
04/01ABB : unveils an asset health solution optimizing switchgear efficiency
PU
04/01ABB : reinvents the circuit breaker - breakthrough digital technology for renewa..
PU
04/01ABB : shows the factory of the future to German Chancellor and PM of Sweden
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 967 M
EBIT 2019 2 839 M
Net income 2019 1 881 M
Debt 2019 5 010 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 19,68
P/E ratio 2020 11,23
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 41 502 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD1.90%40 749
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED20.85%11 588
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC19.03%4 209
ABB INDIA LTD-1.55%4 031
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 325
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED3.34%1 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About