ABB : provides power structure for Turkey's most advanced data center

A wide range of ABB technologies helps ensure reliability and rapid installation of low-voltage equipment for the new Star of Bosphorus facility.

Today, ABB celebrated the opening of NGN's Star of Bosphorus data center in Istanbul, Turkey, the nation's first carrier neutral commercial data center to be certified as a Tier III facility by the Uptime Institute. ABB furnished the power feeding and distribution structure for the colocation center, which will house wide-ranging IT hardware for multiple customers.

Tier III centers allow for planned maintenance of power and cooling systems to be conducted without interfering with the operation of IT systems within the center. A foundation for this capability is provided by advanced ABB low-voltage equipment that can be monitored, maintained and replaced with minimal or no disruption to data operations for the numerous businesses that will rely on the colocation center.

At the heart of the Star of Bosphorus center is ABB's System pro E power main distribution switchboard. This compact, flexible structure can be assembled in different logic sequences with only a few part numbers for 120 enclosure sizes. The system helps ensure error-free assembly and maintenance and rapid click-in equipment installation. For the Star of Bosphorus, ABB engineers built a 39-column switchboard to house extensive IT and power equipment.

'With System pro E power, NGN gained the most space-efficient solution, which was the most critical challenge,' said Recep Mert, product marketing specialist for Electrification Products, ABB Turkey. 'The real estate that was saved can now be used to expand productive IT infrastructure with more servers and networking equipment for the data center's customers.'

Beyond the main distribution switchboard, ABB provided a wide variety of other key technologies that make the Star of Bosphorus the most sophisticated data center in Turkey. These encompassed an entire complex of low- voltage equipment, including Emax 2, Tmax and Tmax XT circuit breakers, control products, and System Pro E Power and ArTu L enclosures

'We chose ABB because of its ability to supply leading-edge solutions and unparalleled technical support,' said NGN Cloud and Datacenter Services Presales Manager, Emin Kebeli. 'ABB provided us with constant access to all of its relevant product specialists, who personally supported the management of the project, product selection and design of the switchboard panels.'

ABB completed the provisioning of all infrastructure in just four months, and the facility began full operations two months later.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com