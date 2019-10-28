Log in
ABB Ltd

ABB : recognized by Bechtel as Top Supplier in 2019

10/28/2019 | 11:27am EDT

Bechtel, one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management companies and the largest construction firm in the U.S. has announced ABB as a top supplier and subcontractor in its annual Supply Chain Awards.

ABB has been awarded as a top supplier and subcontractor for exceptional contributions to one of Bechtel's major projects and relating to mining and metals. The prestigious award was presented at an annual ceremony held this month in Reston, Virginia and recognizes supplier excellence in supporting Bechtel's landmark projects across the globe. ABB local units in the U.S., Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Switzerland and Germany have worked with Bechtel on numerous equipment deliveries over the years, which are essential to the success of their projects.

The 2019 award honors technology leader ABB for excellent contractor and supplier performance in delivering Gearless Mill Drives (GMD), 245kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), 24kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), Main Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, Harmonic Filters, as well as other equipment for the Bechtel project.

'ABB has been a vital partner to Bechtel, working with us to achieve outstanding results for our customers,' said Al Hankins, Corporate Manager Procurement & Contracts. 'The performance of key suppliers continues to be critical to delivering superior service to our customers and advancing innovation for the industry.'

Companies were evaluated on multiple factors including: overall performance, ability to deliver quality services/supplies on time, ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones, and meeting or exceeding project expectations in aspects of safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance. Nominations were reviewed and approved by Bechtel procurement and project managers with final approval from senior leadership.

'This prestigious award underscores ABB's ability to deliver innovation, quality and dedication to customer success and we are truly honored to be recognized by Bechtel as one of their top suppliers.' said Brandon Spencer, Managing Director for ABB's Process Industries business. 'Helping our customers to succeed and take their business forward is a key priority for ABB; our ongoing work with Bechtel exemplifies this commitment.'

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government, serving the infrastructure; nuclear, security & environmental; oil, gas and chemicals; and mining & metals markets. Since 1898, Bechtel has helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents.

More: Bechtel Applauds Leading Supply Chain Partners at Annual Awards Event

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 15:26:04 UTC
