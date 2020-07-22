ABB : sees tough quarters ahead after Q2 profit beat

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - ABB expects tough
quarters ahead marked by the COVID-19 crisis after the Swiss
engineering company performed better than expected during its
second quarter.
The maker of factory robots and drives said its operational
EBITA fell 21% to $651 million, beating the $446 million
expectation in a company-gathered poll. Revenue fell 14% to
$6.15 billion, but still stronger than the $5.61 billion
consensus.
Net profit jumped to $319 million from $69 million a year
earlier, when ABB was hit by a $470 million charge it took to
ditch its struggling solar inverter business.
Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said ABB's second quarter
had been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, which the
company had tried to tackle by reducing costs.
As a result, the operating profit margin of 10.6% - down
from 11.5% in the year-earlier quarter - turned out better than
expected, he said. Analysts had expected margins of 8%.
Still, the problems associated with COVID-19, with industrial
shutdowns affecting demand, would remain, said Rosengren, who
joined ABB in March from Sandvik.
"A lot of uncertainty remains and we still see some
challenging quarters ahead," he said as ABB launched its
previously announced share buyback programme.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)