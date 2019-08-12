Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/12 04:14:14 am
18.24 CHF   +4.05%
04:22aABB : New ABB CEO is committed to at least five years at company
RE
03:59aABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
RE
03:58aABB's largest shareholder pleased with new CEO appointment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 03:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB shares jumped almost 4% in early Monday trading as investors welcomed news the Swiss engineering group had poached Bjorn Rosengren from Swedish mining equipment firm Sandvik to be its next chief executive.

Rosengren will take over at the Zurich-based maker of industrial drives and robots in March, the company said on Sunday.

ABB, whose previous CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer left suddenly in April, is in the middle of overhauling its business following years of lacklustre profit and bungled acquisitions.

Chairman Peter Voser, who has taken on CEO functions on an interim basis, said on Monday he was confident he had got the right man.

"As my successor as CEO, Bjorn Rosengren is the ideal candidate to take ABB forward, together with our strong team on the Executive Committee. He understands how to empower people to perform and create long-term value," Voser said in a tweet.

During his four years at Sandvik, Rosengren decentralised the operations of the metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker and sold off underperforming businesses.

ABB, whose shares have lost 14% of their value over the last five years, is selling its power grids business to Hitachi and last month announced a deal to quit the solar energy inverters business.

Voser, a former CEO of oil major Shell, has launched a review of businesses which generate $3 billion (£2.49 billion) of revenue, or 11% of ABB's total, which could be improved or sold.

"With the appointment of Rosengren, ABB will have a CEO with a proven track record and a strong reputation in the capital markets for delivering operational improvement," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Alexander Virgo.

"In our view, his success at Sandvik in implementing a decentralised business model should make him a good match for ABB, which is seeking to make a fundamental shift in corporate culture following the sale of Power Grids."

ABB's largest shareholder Investor AB also welcomed the appointment of Rosengren, who before Sandvik was CEO of Wartsila, which makes and services power sources for the marine and energy markets.

"From his previous leading roles in several companies, he has a proven track record in driving a decentralised culture, improving performance and delivering value," said Johan Forssell, CEO of Investor, which holds 11.2% of ABB.

Activist investor Cevian Capital, ABB's second biggest shareholder with a 5.3% stake, said Rosengren was an "excellent choice" and ABB shares could almost double in value if he could lift margins and valuations to match rivals.

"If these gaps are closed, ABB should be worth more than 35 CHF (Swiss francs). That is Bjorn's main task," said Cevian managing partner Christer Gardell in an emailed statement.

At 0745 GMT, ABB shares were up 3.9% at 18.21 francs

(Reporting by John Revill; Additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)

By John Revill

Stocks treated in this article : Wärtsilä, Sandvik AB, Investor AB, ABB Ltd, Atlas Copco
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 3.96% 18.24 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
ATLAS COPCO 1.78% 272.3 Delayed Quote.27.93%
INVESTOR AB 0.91% 443.4 Delayed Quote.17.04%
SANDVIK AB -1.08% 137.05 Delayed Quote.9.62%
WÄRTSILÄ -0.37% 10.68 Delayed Quote.-22.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABB LTD
04:22aABB : New ABB CEO is committed to at least five years at company
RE
03:59aABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
RE
03:58aABB's largest shareholder pleased with new CEO appointment
RE
03:07aCevian Capital says ABB shares could be worth over 35 CHF
RE
02:48aABB shareholder Cevian fully supports CEO appointment
RE
02:28aABB Names Bjoern Rosengren as New Chief Executive
DJ
08/11SANDVIK : Chief Executive Rosengren to step down and join ABB as CEO
RE
08/11ABB : names Björn Rosengren as CEO
AQ
08/06ABB : powers Singapore's digital economy
PU
08/02ABB : wins first order of software solution for the electricity balancing market..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 628 M
EBIT 2019 1 770 M
Net income 2019 1 255 M
Debt 2019 6 002 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 33,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 38 417 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,08  $
Last Close Price 18,01  $
Spread / Highest target 66,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Spiesshofer President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-6.23%38 470
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.81%9 350
ABB INDIA LTD4.35%4 173
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-40.26%2 295
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.11%1 349
NORDEX SE30.70%1 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group